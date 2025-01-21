Nigeria: Southern Kaduna Prayer Summit - Apostle Kure Urges Unity, Intercession

Chairman of the Southern Kaduna Christian Leadership Association (SKCLA), Dr Emmanuel Nuhu Kure, has called on Christians in Southern Kaduna and beyond to come out en masse for the forthcoming Southern Kaduna Prayer Summit, scheduled for Saturday, January 26, 2025.

The summit, with the theme "Come, Let Us Reason Together" (Isaiah 1:18), is expected to bring together Southern Kaduna sons and daughters, church leaders, paramount rulers, believers, and stakeholders to give thanks for the great visitation last year, repent for mistakes, and intercede for peace, progress and greater things this year.

Bishop Zakka Nyam will serve as the guest speaker for the occasion.

In a statement released ahead of the summit, Apostle Kure highlighted the spiritual significance of the gathering, adding that God is answering prayers because Southern Kaduna is gaining great favour.

He urged Christians to see the summit as an opportunity to give thanks and renew covenants.

"Let us all gather to give thanks, renew covenants, and repent for all failures. God is proving to be faithful. Fathers, sons, and daughters, we must all gather so He might bless us and visit with us again! Glory to God for all things," he added.

The SKCLA chairman described the event as a platform for reflection, prayer, and spiritual and socio-economic transformation strategy.

He called on all Christians, regardless of denomination, to attend and lend their voices in prayer.

The 23rd edition of the Southern Kaduna Prayer Summit will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Kafanchan Township Stadium.

Apostle Kure appealed to all stakeholders, including community leaders and the youth, to work together to ensure the summit's success.

The event is expected to draw a large crowd across the region, offering hope for peace, unity, and a renewed commitment to God's plans for Southern Kaduna.