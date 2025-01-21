Nigeria: Northern Senators Forum Sympathises With Victims of Niger Tanker Explosion

21 January 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Samson Elijah

The Northern Senators Forum has expressed heartfelt condolences to the victims and families affected by the tragic petrol tanker explosion at Dikko Junction, Niger State, on Saturday, January 18, 2025.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar'Adua, the forum lamented the loss of lives and the injuries caused by the incident.

The statement emphasised the urgent need for greater vigilance and stricter enforcement of safety regulations on Nigeria's roads.

The forum noted that the explosion could have been avoided if relevant enforcement agencies had implemented precautionary measures.

Senator Yar'Adua called on agencies like the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to ensure tankers and other heavy-duty vehicles meet roadworthiness standards and comply with strict safety protocols.

The forum also urged Nigerians to refrain from scooping fuel during such incidents, as it poses significant risks and can lead to devastating consequences.

"As we mourn the loss of lives, the forum offers its sincerest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. May God grant the souls of those lost eternal rest," Senator Yar'adua added.

The Northern Senators Forum reiterated its commitment to advocating for measures that enhance road safety and prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.