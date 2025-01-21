Nigeria: Northern Senators Forum Sympathises With Victims of Niger Tanker Explosion

The Northern Senators Forum has expressed heartfelt condolences to the victims and families affected by the tragic petrol tanker explosion at Dikko Junction, Niger State, on Saturday, January 18, 2025.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar'Adua, the forum lamented the loss of lives and the injuries caused by the incident.

The statement emphasised the urgent need for greater vigilance and stricter enforcement of safety regulations on Nigeria's roads.

The forum noted that the explosion could have been avoided if relevant enforcement agencies had implemented precautionary measures.

Senator Yar'Adua called on agencies like the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to ensure tankers and other heavy-duty vehicles meet roadworthiness standards and comply with strict safety protocols.

The forum also urged Nigerians to refrain from scooping fuel during such incidents, as it poses significant risks and can lead to devastating consequences.

"As we mourn the loss of lives, the forum offers its sincerest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. May God grant the souls of those lost eternal rest," Senator Yar'adua added.

The Northern Senators Forum reiterated its commitment to advocating for measures that enhance road safety and prevent similar tragedies in the future.