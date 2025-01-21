Nigeria: UCL - Victor Olatunji Gears Up for Crucial Clashes Against Inter, Bayer Leverkusen

21 January 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

The UEFA Champions League resumes this week with high-stakes encounters as teams look to solidify their positions in Europe's premier club competition.

Among those eager to shine is Nigerian striker Victor Olatunji, who plies his trade with Czech giants Sparta Prague.

Olatunji is preparing for two pivotal fixtures: a showdown against Italian powerhouse Inter Milan and a much-anticipated clash with Bayer Leverkusen, featuring fellow Nigerian striker Victor Boniface.

Speaking with TVC News ahead of the matches, Olatunji expressed his excitement and acknowledged the challenges that come with facing some of Europe's top clubs.

"The game will be tough," he admitted, while maintaining optimism about his ability to add to his four-goal tally in this season's Champions League.

He continued, "The Champions League is not easy; it's a great league. Playing against the likes of Bayer Leverkusen, where Victor Boniface is, will be special. Two Victors from the same country playing against each other--these are the kind of games I love to play in to prove myself. It will be a great match for us."

The prospect of a "Victor trio" leading the Super Eagles' attack--Olatunji, Boniface, and Napoli star Victor Osimhen--has already sparked excitement among Nigerian football fans.

Reflecting on his Champions League journey, Olatunji described the experience as a dream come true. "Playing in the Champions League feels incredible. It's a competition where you face top clubs and players. The pressure, the atmosphere--I love everything about it. Reaching this point hasn't been easy; it's taken a lot of dedication and hard work. I'm very happy and grateful to be part of this tournament."

Ronaldo effect

Olatunji also revealed his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo, calling the Portuguese icon his role model.

"My role model is Cristiano Ronaldo because I love not just how he looks but how he plays, his mentality, and his drive to be the best," Olatunji said. "He's someone I emulate. You need to choose who you want to be like, and I've chosen Ronaldo. His dedication and strength in football are inspiring, and that's why he's my role model."

Olatunji has even adopted Ronaldo's iconic goal celebration, a mid-air pirouette followed by the exclamation "si!"--Spanish for "yes!"

The Nigerian striker will be hoping for plenty of opportunities to celebrate like his idol, starting with Wednesday's crunch clash against Inter Milan. With his eyes set on making a mark in the Champions League, Olatunji's performances could be pivotal for Sparta Prague's campaign.

