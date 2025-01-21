Liberia: GED Hails Training As a 'Game-Changer' for Environmental Justice

Grassroots Environmental Defenders (GEDs) from five counties in Liberia have expressed renewed confidence in tackling environmental injustices after participating in a transformative two-day training in Sinkor, Monrovia. The workshop, held on January 16-17, 2025, aimed to enhance their capacity to address pressing environmental issues in their communities.

The event was organized by Green Advocates International in collaboration with the World Resources Institute (WRI) and funded by the U.S. Department of State under the Standing Together with Environmental Defenders (STAND) initiative.

Participants from Montserrado, Bomi, Grand Cape Mount, Gbarpolu, and Margibi counties shared how the training had equipped them with critical skills in advocacy, environmental law, and justice mechanisms.

For many participants, the workshop was a turning point in their advocacy journeys. Yukira Sarah Tarpeh, a defender from Gbarpolu County and a member of the Working Effectively Together (WET)initiative, described the training as a "game-changer."

"This workshop helped me understand Liberia's environmental laws and the responsibilities of institutions like the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)," she said. "I now know that every county should have a County Environmental Officer and a County Environmental Committee to ensure our environment is safe. This knowledge empowers us to hold both companies and government institutions accountable."

Tarpeh also highlighted the importance of engaging local stakeholders such as town chiefs to amplify advocacy efforts. She shared how, in the past, her community struggled to address land exploitation by an oil extraction company, leaving residents without recourse for justice. "Now, we know how to address these injustices effectively," she added.

Participants were vocal about the environmental challenges in their counties, particularly in mining areas. William K. Sando Sr., Executive Director of the Bomi Citizens Advocacy Union, lamented the unchecked pollution caused by foreign companies.

"Liberia is riddled with environmental pollution, especially in mining areas. Companies are polluting our water and degrading our lands with no accountability," Sando said. "It's frustrating that lawmakers pass environmental laws but fail to ensure they are implemented. This training has given us the tools to demand action and protect our communities."

Sando urged the government to prioritize enforcement and called on his fellow defenders to remain vigilant. "We must hold companies and government institutions accountable. This is not just about protecting the environment--it's about safeguarding the future of our communities," he stressed.

Several participants emphasized the need for structural reforms to ensure justice for affected communities. Boimah Q. Sando, another member of WET, underscored the importance of establishing environmental courts as mandated by the EPA law.

"Communities need an accessible and efficient way to seek justice. Environmental courts can ensure timely responses to violations," Boimah explained. "This training has equipped us with strategies to advocate for these necessary reforms."

Project Lead at Green Advocates International, Peter Quaqua, emphasized the importance of empowering grassroots defenders who often face significant risks in advocating for their communities.

"This training is about giving environmental defenders the tools, knowledge, and resources they need to speak up against injustices. They are the voice of their communities, and we want to ensure they are equipped to make that voice heard," Quaqua stated.

He encouraged participants to use their newfound knowledge to address both local and national environmental issues. "Advocacy begins at home. You now have the power to lead change in your communities and hold violators accountable," he said.

Dr. Emmanuel Urey Yarkpawolo, Executive Director of Liberia's Environmental Protection Agency, commended the participants for their dedication and reaffirmed the EPA's support for grassroots efforts.

"We have developed regulatory instruments like air quality, wetland, and water quality regulations, but these require public awareness and community involvement to be effective," Yarkpawolo said. "Defenders like you are crucial to ensuring these regulations are enforced and violators are held accountable."

He concluded with a call to action, quoting Nelson Mandela: "Millions remain in chains of poverty; it's time to set them free. Advocacy rooted in sincerity and truth-telling can drive transformative change."

The training is part of a broader effort under the STAND initiative to strengthen environmental advocacy across Liberia. Green Advocates International plans to extend the program to all 15 counties, providing small grants to grassroots organizations to support local advocacy efforts.

The workshop left participants energized and determined to bring about change. "This training has opened our eyes to what's possible," Tarpeh said. "We now have the knowledge and confidence to stand up for our people and our environment."