Liberia: Ministry of Justice Equips County Attorneys With 21 Vehicles to Enhance Access to Justice

The Ministry of Justice, under the leadership of Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Liberia, has dedicated 21 vehicles to county attorneys across the country. This initiative is aimed at strengthening access to justice and enhancing administrative operations within the Ministry.

The fleet includes 20 new Toyota pickups and a 30-seater bus for Ministry staff. The dedication ceremony, held at the Ministry of Justice grounds, was attended by county attorneys from all 15 counties, as well as partners and Ministry staff.

It was revealed that the last time county attorneys received vehicles was in 2008 during former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's administration.

Minister Tweh highlighted the significance of the occasion, emphasizing that the provision of these vehicles marks a turning point for both the prosecution department and the nation's pursuit of justice. He expressed his earlier disappointment upon learning that legal professionals were previously using motorcycles to carry out their duties, noting that this chapter has now come to a close.

Tweh described the dedication as not just the provision of vehicles, but as an effort to restore respect for the legal profession, ensure mobility, and reaffirm faith in the abilities of county attorneys to perform their crucial work.

"It is a privilege to stand before you today to dedicate these 21 vehicles to our county attorneys and legal counsels," Minister Tweh said. "This step reflects our commitment to ensuring justice is served fairly and efficiently."

He further emphasized the importance of equipping county attorneys, saying, "I am proud to say that after more than 16 years without the necessary resources, we are now taking the steps needed to ensure our county attorneys have the tools to serve their communities with dignity and effectiveness."

In response, Liberia's Solicitor General, Cllr. Augustine Fayiah, commended the Minister for empowering the county attorneys. He also noted the importance of upholding the rule of law, encouraging the attorneys to leverage their new resources to pursue justice.

"I am happy to witness this momentous occasion," Cllr. Fayiah said. "This is a clear demonstration of the government's commitment to strengthening the rule of law. Now, with these vehicles, you have what you need to pursue justice more effectively."