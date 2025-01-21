Liberia: Carter Center Liberia Hosts Regional Learning Visit for Sierra Leone, Uganda

-- Aims to Strengthen Mental Health Systems Across Africa

The Carter Center, through its Global Behavioral Health Program, is hosting a week-long learning visit in Liberia, bringing together partners from Sierra Leone and Uganda.

The initiative aims to share Liberia's successes in strengthening its mental health system and provide a roadmap for other countries to enhance their own mental health services.

S. Benedict Dossen, Senior Country Representative for the Carter Center in Liberia and Mental Health Lead for the Center's Africa initiatives, spoke exclusively to this paper on January 20, emphasizing the significance of this visit.

"This learning exchange is about showcasing the progress we've made in Liberia's mental health system over the past 15 years. Our partners are here to observe, learn, and take lessons back to their countries to strengthen their own programs," Dossen explained.

The Carter Center's partnership with Liberia began in 2009, focusing on the development of the mental health workforce and advocating for policy reform.

According to Dossen, these efforts have led to a significant transformation in Liberia's mental health landscape. "Over 360 mental health clinicians have been trained in advanced psychiatric care, and these professionals are now integrated across Liberia's health system, from primary care centers to secondary care and specialized facilities," Dossen noted.

Prior to the Carter Center's involvement, Liberia had just one psychiatrist working at the national referral hospital and medical school. "Today, we have a robust cadre of mental health professionals who are providing evidence-based psychotherapy, prescribing psychotropic medications, and delivering community-based mental health services," Dossen said.

In addition to workforce development, the Carter Center has been instrumental in advocating for people with lived mental health experiences. Dossen highlighted the success of civil society efforts in this area, noting that individuals who once faced severe mental health challenges are now active advocates.

"We've established a strong civil society group of people who once faced mental health struggles, some of whom were once homeless, but who are now living in recovery and leading meaningful lives. Their involvement in policy and advocacy has been transformative," he stated.

The Carter Center's work extends beyond traditional care models. One of the key areas of focus has been integrating mental health services into maternal health care.

Dossen shared that trained clinicians are now supporting women with perinatal mental health issues such as postpartum depression. "Sometimes, we criticize mothers for being neglectful or harsh without realizing they might be battling postpartum depression or psychosis. We've made great strides in addressing this gap in care," Dossen explained.

Despite the successes, challenges persist, particularly in the area of workforce sustainability. Dossen pointed out that mental health professionals, especially those with specialized training, are not always adequately compensated.

"The biggest hurdle is incentivizing mental health professionals. These are specialized workers who take on additional responsibilities, yet they're often not adequately compensated. This is a structural issue that needs urgent attention from the Ministry of Health and the civil service," he emphasized.

Another area of concern is the consistency of mental health services across facilities. While some facilities have successfully integrated mental health care, others are still struggling. "We must ensure that mental health services are consistently integrated across all facilities. Some institutions are doing well, but there are others that are lagging," Dossen said.

The learning visit brings together mental health professionals, policymakers, and stakeholders from Sierra Leone and Uganda to learn from Liberia's experiences.

Participants will engage with officials from Liberia's Ministry of Health, education sector, law enforcement agencies, and mental health professionals. They will explore Liberia's crisis intervention programs, community-based care models, and school mental health initiatives.

"Our goal is to expose our partners from Sierra Leone and Uganda to Liberia's comprehensive mental health system. They will learn about our crisis intervention strategies, our integration of mental health services into schools, and how we work with law enforcement to provide support for people in crisis," Dossen said. "They will take home valuable lessons on what works, what doesn't, and how they can adapt these practices to their own countries."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Uganda Sierra Leone By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dossen commended Liberia's progress while acknowledging that much work remains to be done. "Mental health challenges remain, but Liberia has made remarkable strides in addressing them. This learning exchange is a testament to our collective efforts to build a stronger mental health system across Africa," he concluded.

The week-long visit underscores the Carter Center's commitment to fostering collaboration, innovation, and sharing best practices in mental health care. By providing a platform for regional learning, the initiative aims to ensure that more individuals across Africa have access to the support they need.

"We're not just sharing Liberia's successes; we're creating a pathway for other African nations to develop their mental health systems in a way that is sustainable and impactful. This exchange is about setting a precedent for future collaboration in the region," Dossen said.