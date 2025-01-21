Liberia: Etheridge Others Face Multiple Crimes

The Liberia National Police has forwarded Suspects Thomas Isaac Etheridge and Eric Susay to the Monrovia City Court for prosecution following multiple charges linking them to the Capitol Building fire incident.

Thirty-nine-year-old (39) Etheridge works in the office of embattled Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa has been charged with the crimes of Arson, Release of Destructive Forces, Reckless Burning & Exploding, Criminal Mischief, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Facilitation, Criminal Conspiracy, & Criminal Solicitation.

His alleged accomplice, Susay, is charged with Arson, Criminal Mischief, Criminal Conspiracy, Criminal Solicitation, Criminal Intent to Commit Murder, Aggravated Assaults, Illegal Possession of a Fired Arm, Release of destructive force, Recklessly Endangering Another Person & Theft of Property.

According to a writ of arrest issued by the court, the Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Justice complained that the defendant did commit the above entitled crimes.

"You are hereby commanded to ARREST the living body (ies) of Thomas Isaac Etheridge, Eric Susay, and others, to be identified Defendant(s) and forthwith bring them before the Monrovia City Court, Temple of Justice, Montserrado County to answer the Charges of Arson, Criminal Mischief, Criminal Conspiracy, Criminal Solicitation, Criminal Intent to Commit Murder, Aggravated Assault, illegal Possession" the writ noted.

The writ says the prosecution alleges that on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at about 0500hrs, the Joint Chambers of the Capitol Building was gutted by fire, which act of the incident were orchestrated and with aforethought carried on by Defendants Thomas Etheridge, Amos Kofa, Eric Susay.

The Ministry of Justice further indicates that this was done through telephone conversations and actions, thereby causing total damage of US$1.8 million.

"Wherein Defendants criminally connived and conspired purchased in the process gasoline on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, during the evening hours to be used in an arson attack in the aftermath of a protest and riot at the Capitol Building, there and then engaged into a conduct leading to the brutality of a police officer that led him unconscious, whereas his arm was confiscated by Defendants and were used for their personal use", the police charge sheet notes.

The charge sheet describes the alleged act of the Defendants as being unlawful, wicked, illegal, and intentional, in violation of Sections 15.5, 14.20, 10.3, 10.4, 10.1, 15.1 of the New Penal Law of Liberia; there and then, the crimes herein defendant did do and commit.

Meanwhile, the Liberia National Police has named others on the run and charged in absentia, including Chief of Protocol in the Office of Representative J. Fonati Koffa, Grace Johnson, Maintenance Department Supervisor Amos Koffa, Stephen Broh, Capitol Building employee and John Nyanti, a Correctional Officer.

However, these charges have come at the time questions have been raised about the current chairs being used by majority leader Rep. Richard Koon and Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah.