Liberia: Court Summons Sen. Taylor

Montserrado — The Brewerville Magisterial Court in Montserrado County summons Grand Cape Mount County Senator Simeon Taylor to respond to allegations of simple assault, disorderly conduct, and criminal coercion filed against him by Lina Hawa Magona.

The writ, issued on January 18, 2025, follows accusations that Senator Taylor attempted to sexually abuse Magona at his (Taylor's)) residence in Brewerville, and later ordered his security guards to assault and publicly humiliate her.

Magona, who is married to Senator Taylor's Chief of Staff, detailed the alleged incident in her statement.

She alleged that the confrontation began after she visited the Senator to address ongoing mistreatment.

"He ordered his security to beat on me after attempting to sexually abuse me in his house," Magona stated. "The senator, whom I have known for over a decade, insulted my womanhood, calling me degrading names in front of others, including his partner." She laments.

Magona further alleges that the situation escalated when she asked the Senator to stop what she described as years of abuse. "I went to ask him to stop abusing me, but instead, he ordered his security to disgrace me and threatened my life," she says.

Senator Taylor vehemently denies the allegations, dismissing them as politically-motivated attacks aimed at tarnishing his reputation.

"I have never abused or ordered harm against her. This is an attempt to damage my character," the Senator responds. He also reveals that he had recently suspended Magona's husband, his Chief of Staff, citing disrespectful behavior from Magona over the years.

"She has been making disrespectful remarks toward me for years, but I've always taken them as jokes. Now, this is being used by my political opponents to damage my reputation," Taylor adds.

The case is scheduled for hearing on January 22, 2025, at the Brewerville Magisterial Court. Magona is seeking justice for what she describes as severe physical and emotional harm caused by the incident.

Senator Taylor, however, expresses confidence in his innocence, stating that he believes the court will uncover the truth.

The allegations have sparked widespread debate, with some citizens calling for a thorough investigation into the matter to ensure accountability, while others have questioned the timing and motives behind the accusations.

As the legal process unfolds, the case is expected to draw significant attention, with implications for both Senator Taylor's political career and Magona's pursuit of justice.