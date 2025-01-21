Liberia: First Lady's 'Lukewarm' Response to Scholarship Fraud Sparks Concerns Over Accountability

Monrovia — First Lady Kartumu Y. Boakai has suspended two staff members involved in a controversial scholarship scheme, but her decision has been described as insufficient given the serious nature of the allegations and damage done to public trust.

The scandal has drawn public attention, with accusations that the officials solicited $4,000 from a Liberian parent under the pretense of securing scholarships for two children to study in Great Britain.

The suspended individuals, Mr. Varfee Holmes and Mr. J. Lemuel Vah have been placed on a one-month unpaid leave and have refunded the full amount to the affected parent, a press release from the first lady's office was quoted.

"After conducting a careful review of the situation and assessing the available evidence, Madam Boakai has taken the following decisive actions: Immediate Suspension: The two individuals involved, Mr. Varfee Holmes and Mr. Lemuel Vah, have been suspended from their duties for one month without pay. Refund of Funds: Both individuals involved have refunded the total sum of US$4,000 to the affected party. Stern Warning."

However, critics argue that these measures are insufficient given the serious nature of the allegations and the damage done to public trust. Victims of the scheme claim they paid $4,000 each to Holmes, who promised guaranteed access to educational programs in London, only to receive no further communication after handing over the money.

During a radio interview, Holmes acknowledged collecting the funds but maintained that they were intended for a "partially funded scholarship," a claim that contradicts the victims' understanding of a fully covered opportunity.

Initially denying that Madam Boakai had any knowledge of the arrangement, he later admitted that she was "briefed on the surface," further complicating the narrative.

The recent suspension of two staff members in the Office of First Lady, Madam Kartumu Y. Boakai, following allegations of a fraudulent scholarship scheme, has raised serious questions about the integrity of her administration.

This incident is not isolated; it mirrors the unresolved NEKOTEH controversy, where young Liberians were charged exorbitant fees for questionable scholarship programs linked to Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti.

In that case, many parents reported paying hefty sums with little to no accountability or results, creating a climate of distrust in educational initiatives promoted by the Joseph Nyuma Boakai Government.

Similar scandals have surfaced in the past, highlighting systemic issues within Liberian governance.

The "Parker Scholarship Scandal" involved another official accused of misappropriating funds intended for student scholarships, leading to protests from affected families and students. Furthermore, the "Youth Empowerment Program Fraud" revealed that large sums allocated for youth training and educational opportunities were instead pocketed by officials, leaving many hopeful beneficiaries disillusioned and without support.

Another notable incident occurred with the "Education Ministry Scam," where officials were implicated in a scheme to inflate enrollment figures for funding purposes.

This not only defrauded international donors but also deprived genuine students of essential resources and educational opportunities.

These incidents can collectively paint a troubling picture for an administration that critics say is failing to uphold the principles of transparency and ethical governance.

As the First Lady's office wrestles with this crisis, it remains to be seen how the administration will address the deeper issues of accountability and trust that have come to the forefront.

Nevertheless, the office of the First Lady expressed regret over any distress caused by this incident and reaffirmed its dedication to upholding the trust and confidence of the public, despite failing to take tougher action against the two individuals associated with the scandal.

The office stated that it remains committed to serving the Liberian people with honor and integrity.

"Madam Boakai has issued a firm directive to all members of her staff, emphasizing the need to uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism. She has reiterated that the Office of the First Lady must reflect the dignity and sanctity befitting its role in service to the people of Liberia," a statement from the office of the First Lady noted.

Additionally, this scandal, accordingly, may provoke a call for reforms aimed at restoring public trust and ensuring that similar incidents do not recur in the future.

Meanwhile, the First Lady's decision on what has been characterized as a lukewarm action has been seriously condemned by citizens.

Citizens who commented on the decision posted on the Executive Mansion Page are also questioning how the First Lady got the money to immediately refund the children who were scammed by her office staff.

Peter W. Korea in his comment noted: "This is total nonsense! An act that calls for dismissal has been settled for a one-month suspension. From where did they get the $US4K each to refund"?

"They had US$4K and yet went to steal from poor people? It makes one think that Madame Boakai knows about the deal. Total disgrace. It was better to remain silent than to bring such a disgrace to that noble office by putting up the release."

Israel Rogers who also committed said: "Dismiss those involved now, instead of suspension. You guys need to be very robust in the fight against all kinds of stealing in public office."

Key Karbeah also said: "One-month suspension is not enough. They have to be dismissed from the government."

Hassan T. Wise Bang also stressed: "Both parties should suffer for committing corruption and those staff must be dismissed from office."