Liberia: Finance Minister Advocates for MCC Compact to Address Roads, Electricity, Healthcare and Education

Monrovia — Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine K. Ngafuan has emphasized the need for unity in tackling Liberia's developmental challenges, particularly in road connectivity, electricity, healthcare, and education. He made these remarks during a high-level meeting with Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Managing Director for Africa Jason Small, MCC Program Officer for Africa Ilana Shapiro, and U.S. Ambassador Mark Toner.

The discussion focused on steps for staff recruitment, a diagnostic study on the compact modalities, and the establishment of an MCC office in Liberia.

In December 2024, President Joseph N. Boakai announced Liberia's qualification for an MCC compact grant for the first time since 2015, unlocking up to $500 million in U.S. aid. The country met key governance benchmarks, including the rule of law, trade policy, and fiscal management, surpassing the requirement to pass at least 10 out of 20 performance indicators. This achievement prompted the MCC delegation's visit to Liberia.

Minister Ngafuan reaffirmed his commitment to working with the MCC to ensure that Compact Two delivers long-term benefits to the nation. He underscored the importance of prioritizing the needs of Liberians and ensuring development transcends political cycles.

"Election years are when politicians win, but the Liberian people need to win every year," Ngafuan said. "We win when people in government, the private sector, and everywhere else deliver on the expectations of their people. Our people need roads, more electricity, healthcare, and education - that's how they win."

He called for national unity in pursuing development goals. "We call on our people to unite for development," he said. "The MCC brings all of us together, no matter your political party or religious connection - that's why we say Liberia wins."

Reflecting on the previous MCC Compact, Minister Ngafuan highlighted its tangible benefits, including increased electricity access from the Mount Coffee Hydro Dam and improved water distribution across Monrovia.

"No one needs to show a political party ID card to benefit," Ngafuan remarked. "The electricity and water provided by the Mount Coffee Hydro Dam and the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation benefit everyone who gains access."

Minister Ngafuan also acknowledged the contributions of both current and past government officials and technicians in securing Liberia's partnership with the MCC. He assured the delegation and Liberians that a constraint analysis is underway to guide the allocation of MCC funding to critical development areas.

Responding to Minister Ngafuan, Jason Small pledged the MCC's commitment to advancing preparations for Liberia's Compact Two.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I know you and your team are very anxious to get moving on the compact, and that's why we're here," Small said. "The MCC is ready to collaborate closely with the Liberian government to move forward with the compact process."

He added, "We will navigate the long road ahead together and develop a compact that will transform the lives of the people of Liberia."

Ambassador Toner also expressed support for Liberia's MCC Compact Two preparations, emphasizing the importance of the partnership between the U.S. government, the MCC, and Liberia.

"This is a real win for Liberia, and we are so pleased that the MCC Delegation can network with the government of Liberia," Ambassador Toner stated.