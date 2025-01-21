Nigeria: Work to Commence On 17-Kilometre Sango-Ijoko Road Immediately - Gov Abiodun

Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun has disclosed that the 17-kilometer Sango-Ijoko road will be divided into two sections for quick completion. He announced the immediate construction of the road.

The Governor also added that the 3.25-kilometer Alagbole-Ajuwon-Akute road in the Ifo Local Government Area of the state would be ready for commissioning by the end of February 2025.

The Governor made these known while inspecting several roads under construction in the Ifo 2 state constituency.

"About four months ago, we were here in response to the fact that our attention was drawn to the state of roads in Ifo 2, particularly Alagbole-Ajuwon, Denro-Ishashi-Akute, Ajuwon-Akite, Ijoko-Sango, and Lambe. I came here and promised that within a few months, I would be back to commission all those roads that were in deplorable condition.

"Today, we are here; Alagbole-Akute is completed and 100% ready for commissioning. Ajuwon-Akute is ongoing. It is about 3.25 kilometres, and by God's grace, it will be finished by the end of February.

"Sango-Ijoko is a long road. We started it from the Sango area; we have an outstanding 17 kilometres, and we have decided to divide it into two sections of 8 kilometres each," Abiodun said.

The Governor hinted that he had instructed the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure that construction must start immediately at the worst sections of the road, adding that the government and the residents would collectively decide to ascertain those portions of the road.

He continued:" I am giving you my commitment because this constituency is significant to us; it is our border community with Lagos State, and there is a lot of cross-border migration between us and Lagos.

We must make that cross-border experience as pleasurable as possible for the citizens, which is our 100% commitment.

Governor Abiodun, therefore, urged the residents of the local government to use the road responsibly and maintain it to serve its original purpose.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Ifo CDC, Alhaji Akangbe Olatunde, commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for the ongoing construction on the Ajuwon-Akute road, saying that the Governor has brought joy to the people of Ifo Local Government.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Transport Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Hadijat Adeleye, noted that the people of the area had suffered greatly in the past due to previous administrations' neglect of the region.

"We have gone through so much suffering in this area and seen so much. Lagos borders us, but we have nothing to show for it.

"But God sent someone; he sent Governor Dapo Abiodun to come and give us succour and lifted our spirits by bringing us out of the dust that we are known for in Ifo 2; we are most grateful to him," she said.