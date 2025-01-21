Nigerian Newspapers - Why Opposition Can't Upstage Ruling Party in 2027

In today's Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with an in-depth analysis of the inability of Nigeria's opposition political parties to cause an upset in the 2027 general elections.

Another report looks at the Nigerian Communications Commission's approval of a 50 per cent tariff hike for telecom operators.

Also, the newspaper takes a close look at Donald Trump's inauguration, highlighting key points in his speech.

Moving on to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian leads with a story on 104 facilities that are kicking off the federal government's free caesarean section initiative.

Next is The Punch, which leads with a report on the likely effects of the 50 per cent telecom tariff increase on operators and subscribers.

Finally, The Nation's top story is a statement by the minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy, Wale Edun, on the Tinubu administration's efforts to reduce poverty and stabilise the economy.