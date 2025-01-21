Liberia Prepares for MCC Compact II

Liberia's Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, has called on all Liberians to put aside political and social divisions and unite for the country's development.

This statement comes as a high-level delegation from the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) visits Liberia to advance preparations for a second Compact, known as Compact II.

The MCC team, led by Jason Small, Managing Director for Africa, and Ilana Shapiro, MCC Program Officer for Africa, is conducting a technical working visit focused on staff recruitment, a diagnostic study to identify development priorities, and the establishment of an MCC office in Liberia.

During a courtesy visit by the MCC delegation on Monday, January 20, at the Finance Ministry on Broad Street, Ngafuan emphasized the unifying power of national development.

"We call on our people to unite for development," the Finance Minister declared. "The MCC brings all of us together, no matter your political party or religious connection. When Liberia wins, we all win."

Reflecting on the transformative impact of Liberia's first MCC Compact, Ngafuan highlighted key projects such as the Mount Coffee Hydro Dam and improvements to water distribution by the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation.

"The electricity and water provided by the Mount Coffee Hydro Dam and the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation are accessible to everyone," Ngafuan noted. "No one needs to show a political party ID card to turn on the lights or fetch clean water."

He also stressed the importance of prioritizing development over political gains. "Election years are when politicians win, but the Liberian people need to win every year. They win when we deliver roads, more electricity, better healthcare, and education. That's how we measure success."

Minister Ngafuan also took the opportunity to commend the collaborative efforts that secured Liberia's ongoing partnership with the MCC.

"This success is a testament to the hard work of current and past officials, technicians, and Liberians from all walks of life. Now, we must build on this legacy to ensure Compact II brings even greater benefits to our people," he said.

Ngafuan assured the visiting delegation and the Liberian public that efforts are underway to finalize a constraint analysis, which will guide the allocation of MCC funds to areas that most urgently need development interventions.

Jason Small, Managing Director for Africa at MCC, expressed his team's enthusiasm for advancing Compact II preparations and their commitment to Liberia's development.

"I know you and your team are very eager to get moving on the compact, and that's why we're here," Small said. "This is a partnership, and together, we'll work to create a compact that transforms the lives of the Liberian people."

Small highlighted the MCC's focus on long-term impact, stating: "We have a long road ahead, but with collaboration and determination, we can close that gap and deliver meaningful change."

United States Ambassador to Liberia Mark Toner also spoke during the visit, emphasizing the strength of the partnership between the U.S. government, the MCC, and Liberia.

"This is a real win for Liberia, and we're pleased that the MCC delegation is here to engage directly with the government," Ambassador Toner remarked. "Strong cooperation between our nations will advance Liberia's development goals and improve lives across the country."

Minister Ngafuan emphasized that Compact II would target critical areas, including infrastructure, electricity, healthcare, and education. "Our people need reliable roads, consistent electricity, access to healthcare, and quality education. These are the priorities that will drive our partnership with the MCC."

He underscored the importance of accountability and results-driven initiatives. "We must ensure that every dollar spent impacts the lives of ordinary Liberians. This is our commitment to the people, and this is why we are here."

The MCC delegation's visit represents a pivotal step in preparing for Compact II, which promises to address some of Liberia's most pressing development challenges. As plans progress, both the Liberian government and the MCC have expressed optimism about the potential to create sustainable change.

"Together, we can build a future where Liberians see tangible improvements in their daily lives," Ngafuan said, adding: "Development is not about politics--it's about people. And that's why we must all unite for Liberia."