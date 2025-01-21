Liberia: Ex-Capitol Building Employee Coordinated Arson Attack

-- Police say, jailed suspect Etheridge is a current employee

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has formally arrested and charged 39-year-old Eric Susay for his alleged leading role in orchestrating the arson attack on the Capitol Building.

The fire, which ignited in the early hours of December 18, 2024, authorities say, was a deliberate and carefully planned operation conducted by Susay, a former elevator operator at the legislature, and associates like maintenance director Thomas Isaac Etheridge.

The inferno resulted in extensive damage to key areas of the Capitol Building, including the Joint Chamber and the dome, amounting to an estimated US$1.8 million. Susay, along with other individuals who are currently evading authorities, is believed to have masterminded the fire as part of a larger plan to destabilize the government.

Among Susay's purported accomplices is Etheridge, who is said to have played a coordinating role in the operation.

The police investigation has uncovered electronic evidence, surveillance footage, and witness testimony linking the suspects to the arson attack.

On December 17, 2024, Eric Susay reportedly led a group of protesters to the Capitol Building, advocating for due process for Speaker Jonathan Fonati Koffa, who was facing removal from his position. What began as a peaceful protest turned violent as demonstrators allegedly defied police barriers, voiced anti-police sentiments, and hurled stones at officers.

The situation escalated, prompting law enforcement to disperse the crowd using tear gas. Later that same day, Susay and accomplices allegedly ambushed Police Support Unit officer Sgt. Amara Bility in Jallah Town. Reports suggest that Susay and his associates viciously attacked Bility, rendering him unconscious and taking his 9mm Beretta service pistol. A resident of the area purportedly provided shelter to the injured officer until additional police support arrived.

Less than 24 hours after the protest, the Capitol Building was engulfed in flames, with investigators now attributing the blaze to arson.

Police focused their investigation on Susay and Etheridge following the discovery of electronic evidence and other corroborative details implicating the suspects in the arson.

Etheridge, who the police said is suspected of coordinating the operation, facilitated the entrance of gasoline and matches into the building, allegedly aided by additional individuals, such as Amos Koffa, Stephen Broh, and Grace Johnson, who remain at large.

Surveillance footage, witness accounts, and physical evidence linked the suspects to the arson incident. Despite Susay's defense of limited involvement in the final operation, law enforcement asserts that substantial evidence points to his complicity in the conspiracy.

Suspect Jailed as Lawyers Failed to Secure Bond

Now facing a range of charges, including arson, aggravated assault, attempted murder, and criminal conspiracy, Etheridge has been placed behind bars at the Monrovia Central Prison (MCP). Etheridge was the first suspect who was arrested and charged by the police.

Monrovia City Court ordered the suspect to be remanded at the nation's infamous correctional facility, pending the consideration of his bail application.

Stipendiary Magistrate Ben Bacon issued the order on Monday, January 20, after the court resumed Etheridge's arraignment on multiple criminal offenses to include arson.

His decision comes after listening to the bail argument, and Etheridge's legal team's inability to secure the bond that may likely be in the amount of one million of United States dollars.

This is because the government put the extent of the damages on the building to US$1.8 million.

Following the decision was a dramatic scene outside of the courtroom, where many who expected to see Etheridge releases ended up disappointed. The group, predominantly women, overly frustrated with the continuous detention of Etheridge, were seen crying bitterly.

Others were sitting on the ground outside of the courtroom, shouting and begging the government to release Etheridge. "We are begging the government to have mercy on Etheridge," one of the women said.

"Etheridge is innocent and he does not deserve this kind of punishment," another female said.

"The defendants engaged [in] conduct leading to the brutality [against] a police officer that left him unconscious, whereas his [side-arm] was confiscated by the defendants and were used for their personal use," the court document said.

"The alleged act of the defendants being unlawful, wicked, illegal and intentional, is in violation of Sections 15 5, 14.20, 10.3, 10.4. 10.1 15.1 of the New Penal Law of Liberia," the document said.

Etheridge was arrested on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, between the hours of 6:10 am and 7:00 am, and has been in custody since then.

It can be recalled that Etheridge was released by Criminal Court 'B' after his lawyer, Cllr Jonathan Massaquoi, filed a writ of Habeas Corpus, a court order that requires the custodian of a person in custody to appear in court.

However, immediately following Etheridge's release by the court, the sheriff of the Monrovia City Court served him (Etheridge) with a writ of arrest.