Nigeria: Vandals Responsible for Buguma Wellhead Fire, Says NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has alleged that the fire incident at its Buguma Wellhead 008, operated by its subsidiary, NNPC Eighteen Operating Ltd. (NEOL), was caused by pipeline vandals.

Mr Olufemi Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd., in a statement said the fire was caused by the activities of vandals who were attempting to compromise the Christmas tree and steal crude oil.

Buguma Wellhead 008 is located in Buguma community in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Soneye said the unfortunate act of sabotage, which also resulted in severe damage to the well's back pressure valve, reflected a disturbing pattern of repeated attacks on wellheads in the zone.

He said since March 2023, crude oil theft on the asset had been persistent, with criminals who were resorting to extreme measures, including the use of dynamite to destroy installations and illegally access hydrocarbons.

"The NNPC Ltd. remains committed to combating these fires and mitigating the financial losses associated with these criminal activities, which place a significant burden on the nation's economy.

"The company is working closely with relevant security agencies to put an end to these acts of vandalism.

"Additionally, NNPC Ltd reaffirms its commitment to supporting communities affected by these destructive activities and will continue to provide necessary relief efforts to mitigate the impact on those affected," he said. (NAN)