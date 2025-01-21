Liberia: Reimagining Liberian Film

Mary Williams, General Manager for Local Content at DSTV, is championing a bold initiative to transform Liberia's struggling film industry into a thriving, globally recognized sector. Known for her background in political media, Williams has now set her sights on movies, spearheading efforts to create sustainable opportunities for filmmakers and elevate Liberian cinema.

"We're trying to see how we can help the local industry, especially with movie production in Liberia," Williams said. "We want to elevate movie production and make it viable for Liberians who are practitioners. It's about making the industry a real career path, where actors and cinematographers can proudly identify their professions in their passports."

At the heart of Williams' strategy is a groundbreaking radio program titled "Behind the Scenes", designed to spotlight Liberia's film industry amidst the country's noisy political landscape. The program aims to engage multiple radio stations, print media, and social media influencers to amplify its reach and impact.

"The idea is to create a space for the industry to have a foothold within the media space," Williams explained. "We want Liberians to hear us, pay attention to Liberian movies, and ultimately watch Liberian movies. It's crucial to create stars within the industry, so it's not just politicians who are seen as the stars in our society."

Williams noted that Liberians have a love for entertainment, as evidenced by their enthusiasm for shows like Big Brother Africa and Nigerian films. "It's not that Liberians don't love entertainment. The challenge is how they receive it. We want to shift that attention to Liberian content," she said.

Eddie M. Gibson, President Emeritus of the Liberia Movie Union (LIMU), emphasized the role of government as a critical stakeholder in the industry. He highlighted the importance of the Ministry of Information's movie censors and review division, which ensures that films align with cultural and societal values. Gibson also stressed the need for robust copyright protection to safeguard filmmakers' works and ensure they receive royalties.

Gardea K. Mayon, CEO of Kanon Media Group, shed light on the numerous challenges facing the industry, including: Limited Market Access: A small, underdeveloped market for Liberian films hampers distribution and monetization, Lack of Investment: Private sector disinterest leaves filmmakers without the resources needed for high-quality production, Minimal Government Support: Filmmakers feel neglected, with the government's focus skewed toward politics, Weak Collaboration among Filmmakers: The lack of unity and support within the industry further stalls progress, and Policy Gaps: The absence of robust policies and grants prevents the industry from reaching its potential.

Filmmakers are urging the Liberian government to recognize the film industry's potential as a tool for cultural expression, job creation, and national pride. They believe that with proper support, Liberia can replicate the success of Nigerian and Ghanaian films on global platforms.

"Liberian films tell our stories and showcase our culture," Mayon said. "It's time for everyone to appreciate and support that. We need policies, partnerships, and investment to make this industry sustainable."

Williams' vision for the Liberian film industry is ambitious but achievable. By combining strategic media campaigns, government collaboration, and private sector partnerships, she aims to create a platform where Liberian films can thrive both locally and internationally.

"We're trying to cut through the noise and build an industry that's loud enough to draw attention and investment," Williams concluded. "It's about solving problems, creating stars, and ensuring that the industry becomes a viable source of income for all involved."