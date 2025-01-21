Nigeria: Group Backs Nigerian Catholic Priests Who Quit Priesthood

Two Nigerian priests, Daniel Oghenerukevwe and Echezona Obiagbaosogu, recently quit priesthood and married their heartthrob.

A group, Ex-cellence Project, has backed two Nigerian Catholic priests who quit the priesthood and got married.

Ex-cellence Project is an initiative that provides psycho-social support to former clerics who are non-religious in Africa.

The two Nigerian priests, Daniel Oghenerukevwe and Echezona Obiagbaosogu, recently quit priesthood.

Mr Obiagbaosogu, from Anambra State in South-east Nigeria, has since confirmed quitting the priesthood.

He also confirmed that he had switched to the African Traditional Religion and also gotten married to his heartthrob.

Although Mr Oghenerukevwe from Delta State in south-south Nigeria has yet to speak publicly, the church said he married in the US on 29 December without permission.

The now former priest was said to have initially asked to be released from all canonical obligations and responsibilities as a Catholic priest.

On Thursday, the Catholic Bishop of Warri Diocese in Delta State, Anthony Ewherido, announced that Mr Oghenerukevwe had been suspended for his actions.

Catholic priests voluntarily submit themselves to an oath of celibacy, which forbids them from sex and marriage.

The South-eastern and south-southern parts of Nigeria are predominantly Christian regions with a high Catholic population.

'Catholic priesthood not by force'

Leo Igwe, the coordinator of the Ex-cellence Project, responded in a statement that Messrs Obiagbaosogu and Oghenerukevwe's decision to quit the priesthood was a welcome development.

In the statement forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, Mr Igwe also said their exit from the priesthood was an "expression of self-authenticity."

He hailed the former priests for their "courage and thoughtfulness" in taking the decision.

"The Ex-cellence Project congratulates them on the brave decision to leave the priesthood and pursue their personal choices and different life pathways.

"Priesthood should be a matter of preference and choice. Priesthood should not be by force. Celibacy should not be by force. Nobody should be compelled to live as a priest, a celibate priest, or a Catholic," he said.

The group coordinator criticised the Catholic Church for often insisting that their clerics must remain priests forever and unmarried.

He said it is also improper that the Catholic Church often blocks priests from resigning or embracing another faith, accusing it of holding its priests "hostage socially and psychologically."

"This position of the Catholic church is mistaken and unhealthy. The Catholic expectation is damaging the lives of many priests and causing them to lead inauthentic lives.

"Some priests secretly marry and have children. They secretly practice other faiths or remain privately nonreligious and nontheistic," he said.

"As demonstrated in the cases of Obiagbaosogu and Oghenerukevwe, many priests want to leave the priesthood. Many priests want to marry and have children. Many priests subscribe to other faiths and philosophies."

Mr Igwe urged the Catholic Church to make a departure from priesthood easy for clerics and provide a severance package for ex-priests based on their years of service.

"This package will enable them to continue their lives. Those who resign from the catholic priesthood should be celebrated, not condemned or stigmatised," he stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He regretted that many priests remain in the profession because of lack of support and limited means to address post-exit needs and challenges.

The coordinator asked priests to exercise their rights and freedoms, including the freedom to marry and have children and the freedom to embrace other professions.

"A Catholic priest is not a priest forever unless he chooses to be so. A Catholic priest is not a celibate priest forever unless he freely chooses to.

"A priest can exit or resign at any time. A priest can marry at any time. A priest can embrace other faiths or no-faith ideologies without any impediment. Priesthood is a profession. A priest, like every individual, can change his career or profession," he said.

"More importantly, those who exit the priesthood and clerical work can excel and realise better, happier, and more meaningful lives."