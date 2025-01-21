Africa's Dev't Hinges On Transformative Leadership - Moghalu

Foremost Nigerian economist and President of the African School of Governance (ASG) in Rwanda, Dr Kingsley Moghalu, has identified lack of transformative leadership as bedevilling the development of Africa, stating that except meaningful leadership is gotten, Africa will remain underdeveloped.

Speaking at the latest edition of the Toyin Falola Interviews on Sunday, Moghalu delivered a sweeping critique of Africa's leadership and governance challenges, while offering a roadmap for future progress.

The event, moderated by Professor Toyin Falola, a leading African historian, brought together an eclectic mix of policymakers, academics, political figures, and members of the public. The theme, Leadership in Africa, served as a backdrop for a candid discussion that delved into the root causes of the continent's systemic struggles and possible solutions.

"Africa has at its most fundamental, a leadership problem," Moghalu stated. "Leadership is the single most powerful determinant of social and economic progress. Without competent leadership that is conceptually sound, practically rigorous, and disciplined in governance, Africa cannot develop systems that work."

Moghalu, a former deputy governor at Nigeria's Central Bank, emphasised the significance of leadership in driving not just political stability but also economic transformation. "When you talk about economic system design, only competent leadership can build an economic system that works. Such leadership must have the vision and discipline to design and implement effective systems," he explained.

According to Moghalu, Africa's leadership woes are compounded by a followership problem. "This also goes back to leadership," he said. "When you don't have the right kind of leadership, such leaders may fail to recognize the importance of politically and economically educated populations. Instead, they may perpetuate ignorance and timidity among their citizens to maintain their hold on power."

Addressing the pervasive issue of corruption, Moghalu likened its role in African governance to that of a destructive cancer. "Corruption is a global problem, but in countries like Nigeria, it is at the center, making it particularly dangerous. In Rwanda, corruption is almost nonexistent because there is a strong culture of accountability," he said.

Moghalu underscored the importance of deterrence in combating corruption. "In systems where corruption is effectively curbed, there are mechanisms in place to ensure that those who are corrupt face serious consequences. This discourages others.

"Accountability is critical, but it must start with the leadership. Leaders who lead by example and are seen to be ethical and disciplined gain the legitimacy to demand the same from others."

He lamented the absence of foundational values and ethics in many African countries, particularly in Nigeria. "The educational system and worldview in advanced societies are anchored on a high standard of values and ethics. In Nigeria, none of these three things--values, ethics, and accountability--exist.

That's why I argued during my presidential campaign that ethics should be taught as a compulsory subject in all institutions. Corruption is a symptom of deeper systemic dysfunction, and unless we address the root causes, systems will continue to fail."

Moghalu also explored the dichotomy of governance systems in Africa, describing how modern state structures often coexist uneasily with traditional cultural systems. "The African state exists in two realities: the official state governed by constitutions and laws, and the traditional state shaped by culture. These two realities are often running in parallel, creating dysfunction," he explained.

He argued that many African leaders operate within modern constitutional frameworks but remain psychologically rooted in outdated, hierarchical cultural systems. "This is one reason accountability mechanisms fail.

Leaders see themselves as bigger than the state, much like the divine rights of kings in pre-modern England. Until we resolve the tension between these ancient and modern realities, our governance systems will remain ineffective."

Moghalu stressed the importance of redefining the role of traditional rulers in governance. "Traditional rulers have an important role to play, but it should be advisory rather than political. Their independence from political appointments would allow them to serve as neutral custodians of cultural and ethical values."

Turning his attention to economic management, Moghalu criticized the superficial adoption of economic models across the continent.

"The problem of economic management in many African countries is the emptiness of economic philosophies. Many leaders adopt capitalism without understanding its ethics or underlying principles. There is no debate about stakeholder versus shareholder capitalism, and businesses often operate without any alignment to national development goals," he remarked.

Drawing comparisons with Asia, Moghalu highlighted the philosophical foundations underpinning their economic success. "In Asia, their worldview is deeply rooted in a long-term relationship with time. They believe that time is endless and that progress requires consistency and discipline. Societal stability is seen as an end in itself, not just a means to economic growth. Additionally, the collective good is prioritized over individual interests, creating a framework for stability and long-term planning," he said.

In contrast, Moghalu noted the Western worldview emphasizes individualism, scientific innovation, and institutional strength. "The West deifies the individual, while the East subordinates the individual to the collective good. Both systems have their strengths, but Africa has failed to articulate its own philosophical foundation for governance and development. We are stuck copying and pasting models that we do not fully understand."

At ASG, Moghalu and his team aim to address these gaps by training a new generation of leaders equipped with the knowledge and tools to drive meaningful change. "We are not just running Master's degree programs; we also have executive programs for busy practitioners. Our goal is to instill ethical values and foster a deep understanding of governance and economic systems," he explained.

He emphasized the importance of philosophical grounding in leadership education. "Without a solid philosophical foundation, any system--whether political, constitutional, or economic--will crumble like a house of cards. At ASG, we focus on the foundational worldviews of economic transformation and governance, ensuring that our students can think critically and contextually about Africa's challenges."

Moghalu concluded with a call to action, urging Africans to rethink leadership and governance from the ground up. "Until we build systems rooted in philosophical clarity, Africa will remain stuck in cycles of underdevelopment.

Transformative leadership is not just desirable; it is essential for our survival and progress."

Through initiatives like the African School of Governance, Moghalu envisions a future where African leaders are equipped with the vision, ethics, and discipline needed to navigate the complexities of governance. His insights serve as both a critique of the status quo and a blueprint for a brighter, more prosperous Africa.

As Moghalu aptly put it, "Leadership is the compass that will guide Africa to its potential. Without it, we will remain lost in the wilderness."