West Africa: Guarantee the Safety of Journalist Thomas Dixon, MFWA Urges Sierra Leone IGP

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) joins the media fraternity in Sierra Leone to condemns the threats and intimidation against journalist Thomas Josephus Dixon, and urge the authorities to ensure his safety.

"Thomas, you have crossed the red line," read a cryptic text message from the Inspector General of Police, William Fayia Sellu, to Thomas Dixon, editor-in-chief of the Salone Times Newspaper and the publisher of the New Age Newspaper.

The threatening message sent on December 28, 2024, followed a Facebook post in which Dixon accused the police of arbitrarily denying bail to arrested citizens, citing "orders from above", a term commonly used by public officers to explain that their action is based on instructions from superior officers. Other reports say the IGP accused the journalist of calling him "arrogant."

The journalist went into hiding after he received a call from the president of the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), Ahmed Sahid Nasrala, advising him based on intelligence to leave his home. Dixon said in a social media post that members of his community have confirmed seeing an unidentified black vehicle with men inside in the vicinity, but they could not ascertain their intentions.

The incident has thrown the media fraternity in Sierra Leone into considerable anxiety, with a number of organisations issuing statements over it.

In a statement dated December 30, 2024, the Media Reform Coordinating Group - Sierra Leone (MRCG), MFWA's partner organisation in Sierra Leone, decried the incident and called for redress.

"That we still receive threats of arrests (whether real or perceived) against journalists leaves much to be desired. There are prescribed ways to do things. We call for the safety of our colleague, Thomas Dixon, while any issue is being addressed, including the IGP's concerns about unprofessionalism," said Dr. Francis Sowa, MRCG's National Coordinator, in a statement.

The MRCG also called on the Sierra Leone Police to address the issue amicably as soon as possible and ensure the journalist and his family's safety.

"The hard-fought battle to repeal the criminal libel law was a victory for press freedom and democracy in Sierra Leone. Any attempt to suppress journalists undermines this progress," said the Guild of Newspaper Editors in a statement signed by its Chairman, Donald E.A. Theo-Harding.

Speaking later to the MFWA on phone, Theo-Harding disclosed that the IGP has assured the leadership of the media in Sierra Leone that Dixon is safe as far as he (the IGP) is concerned. According to Theo-Harding, the journalist has returned home but, has been advised to take precautions.

The President of the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), Ahmed Sahid Nasrallah, urged "the IGP to publicly guarantee the safety and security of Thomas Dixon, allowing him to return to his normal activities without fear."

The MFWA is extremely concerned about the safety of Mr. Dixon and joins the media actors in Sierra Leone to demand safety and security guarantees for the journalists. While we demand more tolerance of media criticism from public officers, we also urge the media to uphold the highest professional standards at all times.