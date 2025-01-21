Liberia: Govt Warns Against Misinformation in Capitol Building Arson Probe

Justice Minister and Attorney General, Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh, has issued a strong warning against the spread of misinformation and baseless allegations surrounding the ongoing investigation into the December 18, 2024, fire at the Capitol Building.

Speaking on Friday, January 17, during the dedication ceremony of 21 vehicles for county attorneys and legal counsels at the Ministry of Justice, Minister Tweh strongly condemned the spread of false allegations and baseless assertions, which he said undermine the ongoing investigation and threaten Liberia's fragile peace.

"The Ministry of Justice has been closely observing statements, comments, and assertions about the fire incident at the Capitol Building," Minister Tweh said. "These false claims are not only condemnable but border on undermining the integrity of the investigation and the stability of our nation."

The Capitol Building fire, which destroyed the historic Rotunda and caused substantial damage to the seat of the Legislature, has gripped national attention. Initial findings from law enforcement agencies have classified the fire as arson, making it a first-degree felony under Liberian law.

Minister Tweh reiterated the government's commitment to pursuing the investigation transparently and ensuring that all those responsible, regardless of their status, face justice.

Minister Tweh emphasized that the investigation into the fire is being conducted with the highest standards of professionalism. He expressed concern about attempts to derail the process through misinformation and incitement, warning that such actions could destabilize the country.

"We condemn the baseless allegations that seek to tarnish the reputation of law enforcement and undermine the credibility of the justice system," he said. "These reckless statements not only hinder the investigation but also have the potential to incite fear and disrupt public order."

The Justice Minister clarified that the Ministry is committed to following due process and ensuring that all suspects are treated fairly. He also reaffirmed that no individual, regardless of their position or influence, would be shielded from the law.

"If anyone is implicated in this heinous crime, whether a lawmaker or an ordinary citizen, they will face the full weight of the law," Minister Tweh declared. "The rule of law is paramount, and no one is above it."

Minister Tweh also addressed allegations of torture reportedly linked to the investigation. He categorically dismissed these claims as false and emphasized the Ministry's commitment to upholding human rights.

"These statements alleging torture are unfounded and baseless," he said. "Our law enforcement officers are conducting this investigation within the framework of the law and with respect for the rights of all individuals involved."

He further warned against the dangers of spreading such misinformation, noting that it undermines the credibility of the investigation and risks inciting public unrest.

"We urge everyone to refrain from making inflammatory statements and to allow the legal process to unfold," he said. "Justice must be allowed to take its course without interference or distraction."

Amid concerns about the possible involvement of lawmakers in the arson attack, Minister Tweh addressed the constitutional protections afforded to members of the Legislature. He clarified that while Article 42 of the 1986 Constitution provides lawmakers with certain protections, these do not extend to felony charges such as arson.

"Let it be clear: constitutional protections do not equate to immunity from prosecution for serious crimes," he said. "If any lawmaker is implicated in this investigation, they will be held accountable, just like any other citizen."

Minister Tweh reassured the public that the investigation would be thorough and impartial, with all suspects afforded their constitutional right to due process.

The Justice Minister used the occasion to call on the public to exercise restraint and cooperate with law enforcement as the investigation progresses. He emphasized the importance of unity and collective responsibility in addressing national challenges.

"We all have a role to play in ensuring justice and maintaining peace in our country," he said. "Let us refrain from spreading misinformation and instead support the efforts of law enforcement to uncover the truth and bring the perpetrators to justice."

Minister Tweh also acknowledged the critical role of the media in shaping public opinion and urged journalists to prioritize accuracy and responsibility in their reporting.

"We count on the media to be our partners in this process by providing factual and balanced reporting," he said. "Together, we can ensure that justice is not only served but also seen to be served."

The Minister's remarks came during the dedication of 21 vehicles for county attorneys and legal counsels -- a significant milestone for the justice sector. For the first time in over 16 years, legal professionals in Liberia's counties will have access to reliable transportation, enabling them to perform their duties more effectively.

"Today, we close a chapter where our county attorneys had to rely on motorcycles to carry out their duties," Minister Tweh said. "These vehicles are not just tools of mobility; they are symbols of our commitment to justice and accountability."

The vehicles will allow county attorneys to better connect with communities, investigate cases, and ensure that justice is accessible to all citizens. Minister Tweh thanked President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., for his unwavering support, as well as the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and the National Legislature for their role in making the initiative a reality.

"This achievement demonstrates what we can accomplish when we work together towards a common goal," he said. "It is a testament to our dedication to strengthening the justice system and ensuring that justice reaches every corner of Liberia."

In addition to the vehicles for county attorneys, the Ministry of Justice also unveiled a new bus for its staff and announced plans for a second one. Minister Tweh emphasized that this initiative reflects the government's commitment to improving employee welfare and creating an enabling environment for public servants.

"We prioritize not only the work of our county attorneys but also the well-being of every employee in the Ministry of Justice," he said. "This is a clear message that we value and support our staff in their efforts to uphold the rule of law."

Minister Tweh closed his remarks by highlighting the significance of the day's events and calling on all stakeholders to work together to build a stronger, more effective justice system.

"Today, we forge a new chapter in our justice system--one characterized by accessibility, accountability, and a resolute dedication to the rule of law," he said. "Let us seize this moment to reaffirm our commitment to justice, serve with integrity, and ensure that every Liberian feels secure and protected under the law."