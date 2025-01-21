Liberia: Jeety Rubber Llc Gets Iso 9001 Certification

-- Business mogul Upjit Singh Sachdeva lauds "the hard work and dedication of our tea"

Jeety Rubber LLC, one of Liberia's largest buyers of natural rubber, has gotten an ISO certificate for its technically specified rubber products, demonstrating the company's commitment to international standards.

The ISO 9001:2015 certification is an internationally respected benchmark for quality management systems. It requires companies to meet stringent criteria across areas such as operational efficiency, customer satisfaction, and continuous improvement. It is attained after rigorous inspections and audits and highlights the company's involvement in the process and dedication to quality, efficiency, and global best practices.

The certificate, issued by SGS United Kingdom Ltd., one of the world's most trusted inspection and certification bodies, is valid from January 10, 2025, to January 10, 2028, subject to satisfactory surveillance audits. It states: "Jeety Rubber LLC has been assessed and certified as meeting the requirements of ISO 9001:2015 for the following activities: purchase, manufacturing, and shipping of natural and technically specified rubber."

The process to attain an ISO certificate involves detailed evaluations of the company's operations, from raw material procurement to production and shipping. The certificate is then issued if the said company, as in the case of Jeety Rubber, meets the evaluation standards, demonstrates the company's value of quality assurance, and adopts international best practices in every aspect of its work.

The certification comes about two years after Jeety Rubber commenced operations at its US$40 million factory in Weala, Margibi County. As part of the company's long-term plan, it intends to expand into the manufacturing of rubber goods for the Liberian and African markets in the coming years.

According to business mogul Upjit Singh Sachdeva, founder of Jeety Rubber, his goal is not just about producing high-quality rubber but also bringing value-added manufacturing to Liberia.

Mr. Sachdeva added that the ISO certification strengthens the foundation of Jeety Rubber as it looks to expand operations and contribute more to the industrial growth of Liberia by manufacturing rubber goods such as gloves and tires locally.

"This certification is a major milestone for our company and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team," he said. "ISO certification is more than just a title--it's a promise to our customers, partners, and stakeholders that we are committed to delivering the highest standards of quality in everything we do. It reflects our vision of making Liberia a global hub for rubber production."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Experts say the ISO certification of Jeety Rubber signals the company's commitment to excellence and positions it as a reliable partner in the global rubber market.

According to experts, the ISO 9001:2015 certification is a testament to the company's dedication to setting a high standard for the rubber industry in Liberia.

"ISO certification is not just a badge; it's a commitment to delivering quality and reliability for our partners and customers," they added.