Liberia: Lbs DG Downplays Workers Union's Concerns

Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS) Director General, Eugene L. Fahngon, has responded to concerns raised by the Workers Union, dismissing them as baseless attempts to undermine his leadership and the institution's progress.

Fahngon emphasized his commitment to transparency, accountability, and public service, urging citizens to reject false narratives and support the government's agenda for unity and progress under President Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

LBS has been the subject of recent allegations, with workers accusing Fahngon of autocratic governance, labor exploitation, and creating a toxic work environment. The Workers Union presented a list of grievances and demanded a response within 72 hours, threatening a vote of no confidence if not addressed.

Joseph Sayon, president of the Workers Union, alleged that Fahngon's leadership has been marked by intimidation, harassment, and verbal abuse, creating a climate of fear and distrust within the state-run media organization. The union further criticized his management style, describing it as oppressive, claiming it has undermined employee morale and productivity.

"We have remained silent not out of weakness, but in the hope that things would improve," the union stated. "Regrettably, Fahngon's abusive, manipulative, and dysfunctional leadership has worsened, subjecting us to labor exploitation and a hostile work environment."

The workers also accused Fahngon of unilaterally suspending all employee benefits outlined in the LBS Human Resource Manual, without consultation or justification. They claimed he has run the institution with an "iron fist," creating an atmosphere of fear through intimidation and harassment.

Fahngon refuted the claims, stating that LBS prioritizes the public good over individual interests and is dedicated to informing and uplifting Liberians.

"The old system of entitlement is gone," Fahngon stated at a press conference over the weekend. He emphasized that the Liberia Broadcasting System now operates based on principles of accountability, transparency, and service. "They do not determine who serves this government or how we fulfill our mandate to the Liberian people."

He further accused those behind the smear campaign of exploiting public platforms to manipulate narratives, tarnish reputations, and advance selfish agendas. According to Fahngon, their actions are not driven by a genuine love for Liberia or its people, but by personal gain at the expense of institutions that serve the greater good.

"These individuals are sowing division and creating controversy to distract from the government's progress," Fahngon said, adding that their primary aim is to undermine the reforms and transformation underway at LBS.

He highlighted ongoing reforms aimed at improving efficiency and redirecting resources for the benefit of the nation.

LBS is dedicated to informing, educating, and uplifting the nation. He emphasized that no amount of sabotage or negativity could halt this progress.

"The work being done at LBS is for the benefit of all Liberians," Fahngon stated. "We are building a system that prioritizes the public good over private greed."

Despite opposition from detractors, Fahngon expressed confidence in the leadership of President Boakai and reiterated the commitment to national progress and unity.

"To those attempting to sabotage this administration by targeting institutions like LBS, know that your actions are not just an attack on me, but on the very future of Liberia," he warned.

According to Fahngon, these reforms have upset those who benefited under the old system, individuals who now spread lies and unfounded accusations because their personal interests have been threatened.

He noted that these detractors are deeply entrenched in both internal and external circles. "While some present themselves as defenders of the public interest, their actions reveal them to be agents of regression," Fahngon said. "Despite their questionable history, they continue to claim moral authority."

Fahngon reiterated that under his leadership, LBS have undergone crucial reforms to address inefficiency, mismanagement, and the misuse of public resources. He emphasized that financial leakages have been sealed, and resources have been redirected to transform LBS into an institution of truth, service, and national pride.

He noted that LBS is now focused on amplifying the voices of the people and showcasing the government's achievements. He asserted that the detractors behind the campaign against him are agents of division, who resist progress for their own selfish reasons.

"If your resistance stems from discomfort with these changes, then it speaks volumes about your motives," Fahngon remarked.

"This is a moment of transformation, and there will be no turning back," he declared. "Liberia is rising, and no detractor will hold us down."

The situation at LBS remains contentious, with Fahngon standing firm in the face of allegations and affirming the institution's role in advancing Liberia's development.