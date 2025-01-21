West Africa: Liberia to Benefit Dubai's U.S.$1b Fire Safety Initiative Amid Rising Crisis Here

-- LNFS top officials grace launch ceremony

Liberia is poised to benefit from a groundbreaking global fire safety initiative, the 1Billion Readiness Initiative, unveiled by the Dubai Civil Defence (DCD). This global initiative aims to educate one billion people worldwide on fire safety and prevention, and Liberia is set to play a crucial role in this effort.

This comes in the wake of increasing fire outbreaks across the country, the Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS) has intensified its efforts to combat these emergencies. As part of Liberia's involvement in the 1Billion Readiness Initiative, a two-man delegation from the LNFS, led by Deputy Director for Operations Col. P. Edwin Tisdell and Lt. Col. Lemuel Hne Harris Jr., attended the unveiling ceremony hosted by the DCD.

Col. Tisdell addressed a global audience, outlining the challenges faced by the LNFS in managing fire outbreaks and emphasized Liberia's commitment to contributing to the global initiative.

"Liberia is facing significant challenges in fire safety, but with the support from international partners like the Dubai Civil Defence, through the lobbying power of my boss Col. G. Warsuwah Barvoul, Sr we are optimistic about improving our firefighting capacity," Col. Tisdell said.

The initiative comes at a crucial time, as fire outbreaks continue to impact communities across Liberia. In response, the LNFS has begun steps to equip its firefighters with modern tools and technology to enhance the country's preparedness for such emergencies.

During the trip, the delegation visited the state-of-the-art DCD headquarters, including a modern land-based fire station and the world's first fire station built on water.

These visits offered invaluable insight into advanced firefighting technologies, which the LNFS hopes to implement to improve their operations back home.

The visit culminated in a dinner hosted by Lt. Col. Dr. Essa Almutawa, where the LNFS delegation engaged with international fire safety leaders from organizations such as Fire Aid, the Singapore Civil Defence, the International Association of Fire Chiefs, and the New York Fire Department.

Several organizations expressed a commitment to supporting the LNFS in its mission to enhance fire safety in Liberia.

One of the most significant outcomes of the trip was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the DCD and LNFS to strengthen Liberia's firefighting capabilities.

The MOU was signed by Major General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, Director General of DCD, and Col. Edwin P. Tisdell of LNFS.

In addition, the DCD committed to donating fire engines to the LNFS, with the first shipment scheduled for the coming months. A delegation from the DCD will accompany the equipment to ensure its effective integration into Liberia's firefighting operations.

This partnership marks a key milestone for Liberia in its fight to improve fire safety, bringing much-needed resources and expertise to enhance the capacity of the Liberia National Fire Service.

The collaboration promises to significantly reduce fire-related risks and enhance the overall safety of Liberian communities.