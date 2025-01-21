Liberia: Stanton Witherspoon Breaks Silence, Expresses Remorse for Involvement in 'Operation Nightingale' Scheme

Monrovia — Stanton Witherspoon, the well-known CEO of The Spoon Network and host of the popular Liberian talk show "SPOON Talk," has publicly expressed deep remorse for his unintentional role in the wire fraud case known as Operation Nightingale. The case, which involved the sale of fraudulent nursing diplomas, has affected thousands, and Witherspoon's involvement has drawn widespread attention.

Operation Nightingale, which ran across several U.S. states, saw the distribution of more than 7,600 fake nursing diplomas from three South Florida-based institutions. The diplomas were sold to individuals seeking to bypass proper training and certification to become licensed nurses. The scheme primarily involved Siena College, Palm Beach School of Nursing, and Sacred Heart International Institute.

Witherspoon, who is one of 20 individuals who pleaded guilty in connection to the fraud, spoke out about the situation during a radio appearance on The Plus program on Spoon FM in Monrovia this past Monday. In his statement, Witherspoon stressed that he had unknowingly become involved in the fraud. He explained that his participation was unintentional, and he had never set out to deceive or harm anyone.

"I deeply regret my involvement in this situation," Witherspoon said during the broadcast. "I want to express my heartfelt apologies to all those affected by the scheme. I never intended for my actions to harm anyone, and I take full responsibility for my involvement, however unintentional it may have been."

As part of his legal resolution, Witherspoon made restitution payments, including a significant reimbursement totaling $3.5 million, alongside an additional $8 million for affected students.

These payments are part of his efforts to rectify the damage caused by the fraudulent diplomas.

In addition to addressing the legal aspects, Witherspoon used his radio appearance to thank Liberians both at home and abroad for their unwavering support during his challenging times. He expressed his gratitude to the many citizens and stakeholders who stood by him, offering encouragement and compassion.

"I am truly grateful for the kindness and support I've received from my fellow Liberians. This has been a humbling experience, and I will continue to work to rebuild the trust that has been lost," Witherspoon said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

His comments are seen as an attempt to atone for his involvement in the scandal, showing his sincere remorse for the harm caused to students who were duped into believing they had received legitimate nursing qualifications.

As the investigation and restitution process continue, Witherspoon's public apology is a significant step in his effort to make amends and reassure the public of his commitment to ethical conduct moving forward.