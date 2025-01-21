Liberia: Rule of Law Caucus to Boycott State of the Nation Address Over Legislative Autonomy Concerns

Monrovia — The Rule of Law Caucus has announced its unanimous decision to boycott the upcoming State of the Nation Address (SONA), citing serious concerns about the erosion of legislative independence and alleged Executive interference in the affairs of the Legislature.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, the Caucus condemned the Executive branch for recognizing Rep. Richard N. Koon as Speaker, despite the incumbent Speaker still holding office. The group described the move as a "blatant violation of democratic principles and legislative autonomy."

"The Executive's recognition of Honorable Richard N. Koon as Speaker, despite the legitimate Speaker still being in office, is a blatant violation of democratic principles and legislative autonomy," the statement read. "Attending the SONA under such circumstances would amount to tacit approval of this illegitimacy--a position we categorically reject."

The Caucus also expressed outrage over recent actions by law enforcement officers against its members. They accused authorities of attempting to fabricate evidence to suppress their resistance, but reaffirmed their commitment to impartial investigations and cooperation with judicial processes.

"We will resist, in the court of law, any attempt to fabricate evidence against our colleagues as a means to quell our resistance to the erosion of the rule of law," the statement continued.

The decision to boycott the SONA, the group explained, is a symbolic stand against what it views as a disregard for legislative integrity and democratic norms. The matter concerning Rep. Koon's recognition is under judicial review, and the Caucus believes any acknowledgment of his authority before a court ruling undermines the rule of law.

"As lawmakers, our constitutional duty is to uphold the sanctity of the Legislature. Participating in an event organized by an Executive that flagrantly disregards legislative independence would compromise our integrity and perpetuate this illegality," the statement noted.

The Rule of Law Caucus called on members of the Senate and other lawmakers to join their stand in rejecting actions they believe degrade Liberia's democratic institutions.

The Caucus emphasized that their boycott is not an act of defiance but a principled stand for justice, legislative independence, and the preservation of democracy.

The statement was signed by Musa Hassan Bility, Chairman of the Rule of Law Caucus and Representative of District 7, Nimba County.

Background

The controversy stems from a contested recognition of Rep. Richard N. Koon as Speaker of the House, which has sparked debates over legislative authority and independence. The issue is currently being reviewed by the judiciary, further fueling political tensions ahead of the SONA.

The State of the Nation Address is a constitutionally mandated event where the President outlines the government's priorities and achievements. The boycott by the Rule of Law Caucus marks a significant political statement amid growing concerns about governance and the balance of power in Liberia.