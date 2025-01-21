Liberia: Former President Weah Congratulates Donald Trump On U.S. Inauguration

Monrovia — Former Liberian President George Manneh Weah, has extended heartfelt congratulations to Donald J. Trump, Sr., on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States of America.

In a statement released in Monrovia, Weah lauded President Trump's return to leadership, describing it as a testament to resilience and hard work, as well as the American people's endorsement of his vision for the country.

"The story of his remarkable comeback as leader of the Free World demonstrates the power of resilience and hard work, as well as the American people's embrace of his agenda for their country," Weah stated.

The former Liberian leader highlighted the enduring strength of American democracy, emphasizing its global impact, including on Liberia's governance. He praised the peaceful transfer of power in the United States as a model that has influenced democracies worldwide.

"Our shared history and the U.S. continuous contribution to the growth and development of Liberia have positively impacted our nation and region," he added.

Weah also expressed optimism about President Trump's leadership, citing his commitment to fostering world peace and global stability. He noted that such priorities could inspire positive changes on the international stage, benefitting nations like Liberia.

"I am inspired by the message of hope of the new U.S. President and the priority he places on world peace. It is my expectation that America's global leadership under the Trump Presidency will make the world a better place," Weah remarked.

The statement concluded with Weah invoking blessings on both Liberia and the United States, underscoring the long-standing historical ties between the two nations.

President Trump was inaugurated on January 20, 2025, after securing a second non-consecutive term as President of the United States.