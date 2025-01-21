Africa: Ghana Amplifies Africa's Visa-Free Push As Continental Integration Efforts Grow

Ghana's introduction of visa-free travel for all African passport holders is the latest shot in the arm for Africa's push toward seamless cross-border travel and trade integration.

According to Henry Osabutey, a Ghanaian human rights, peace and conflict scholar and a Global Goodwill Ambassador of the SDGs by the Global Goodwill ambassadors Foundation, Ghana's move reflects broader efforts to actualise the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and Agenda 2063.

"This policy isn't just about visas; it's about breaking barriers that have long hindered intra-African trade, tourism, and unity," Osabutey explained to bird in an interview.

"Locally, the tourism industry is poised to experience a significant boost. Popular destinations like Savanna lodge, Atlanta Eco Lodge, Volta Serene Hotel, Wli Waterfalls, Tills Beach Resort, Lemon Beach resort, Aqua Safari, Zaina lodge, etc will likely see increased patronage from African tourists," he said.

Research shows the economic value of such a policy can be far-reaching. A 2018 AfDB study, the Africa Tourism Monitoring Report, outlines that visa liberalisation has the potential to accelerate tourism by between 5 and 25%.

In his New Year's address, outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo announced the rollout of visa-free entry for Africans traveling to Ghana, set to take effect in January 2025. He described the policy as a "logical next step to the African Continental Free Trade Area and the workings of the largest trading bloc in the world."

Previously, Ghana provided visa-free access to citizens of 26 African nations and visas on arrival for travelers from 25 others. Only visitors from two African countries, Eritrea and Morocco, required a visa before entering Ghana.

The move makes Ghana the fifth country on the continent to offer visa-free travel joining Benin, Seychelles, The Gambia and Rwanda to greenlight visa-less entry for all Africans.

According to Osabutey, "this initiative is a bold step toward realising the African Union's Agenda 2063. The free movement of people fosters understanding, reduces xenophobia, and promotes peace through increased cultural and economic interactions."

Ghana's visa-free entry for all Africans also underscores its commitment to pan-African unity and initiatives like AfCFTA, the billion-strong single market. Notably, it made the first importation under the AfCFTA framework, from Rwanda in October 2024.

According to Rwanda's Ministry of Agriculture, the shipment sent by air included coffee, tea and honey, among other agricultural products.

The visa-free policy not only boosts trade but also amplifies national campaigns like "Beyond the Return" and "December in Gh," inviting Africans to reconnect with their roots. Recently, Ghana granted citizenship to 524 members of the Black diaspora, mostly Black Americans -- the largest group since the launch of the "Year of the Return" initiative in 2019.

The policy also reflects a broader trend across Africa, where nations are increasingly embracing open visa regimes to boost regional integration, trade, and tourism.

According to the 2024 Visa Openness Index by the African Development Bank, many African countries have implemented bilateral visa changes, often on a reciprocal basis and in a seemingly coordinated effort.

Between 2016 and 2024, 39 African countries improved their scores, with most progress witnessed in Benin (31 to 1), Ethiopia (46 to 19), Sierra Leone (32 to 13), Nigeria (25 to 6), and Gambia (18 to 1), according to the 2024 AVOI index.

More progress is expected in 2025 with ongoing policy reforms across Africa. Zambia, for instance, announced it would grant visa-free entry to citizens of 53 countries starting January 1, 2025. That includes six African nations: Comoros, Madagascar, Morocco, Cape Verde, Liberia, and São Tomé and Príncipe. For travellers from countries still requiring a visa, Zambia offers an e-visa system.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Africa Migration By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mauritania and Chad have also this week and in December 2024, respectively, announced the launch of e-Visa systems, according to Visanews.com. The new systems replace the previous requirement for travelers to obtain a visa at embassies, consulates, or upon arrival, promising travelers greater convenience and security standards leveraging digital technologies.

"This policy, if sustained, has the potential to transform Ghana into an African gateway, a hub for innovation, and a leader in driving the continent's unity and economic growth," Osabutey highlighted in a LinkedIn article.