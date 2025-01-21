Nigeria: 5 Facts About Patrick Dorgu, Nigerian Lecce Defender Attracting Man United's Interest

Manchester United is reportedly closing in on a €35 million deal to secure Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu.

The 20-year-old defender, who has also attracted interest from Chelsea, Tottenham and Barcelona, appears to favour a move to Old Trafford.

Here are five interesting facts about the rising talent:

1. Nigerian Roots and Danish Beginnings

Patrick Dorgu was born on October 26, 2004, in Copenhagen to Nigerian parents and began his football journey at FC Nordsjaelland, a Danish club renowned for nurturing young talent.

2. Impressive Performances in Serie A

Since joining Lecce and making his mark in Serie A, Dorgu has garnered attention from elite clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea and Barcelona. Despite being valued at €20 million, Lecce is holding out for a €35 million fee.

3. Versatility and Tactical Strength

Dorgu is primarily a left wing-back but is also effective as a left winger or right winger, where he can cut inside onto his stronger foot. His pace, creativity and athleticism make him a versatile and valuable asset for any team.

4. Physical Presence on the Field

At 185 cm tall and weighing 68 kg, Dorgu blends a lean frame with physicality. He excels in tackling, blocking and winning aerial duels, making him dependable in both defensive and attacking roles.

5. Inspired by Eden Hazard

Although Dorgu plays as a defender, he draws inspiration from Eden Hazard. His vision, creativity, and flair on the ball reflect a forward-thinking approach uncommon in his position.

Currently earning €12,500 per week at Lecce and under contract until June 2029, Dorgu offers Manchester United a financially viable and long-term solution for their left-back position. If signed, he could bring fresh energy and tactical flexibility to United's squad.

Fans will be hoping the deal is finalised before the January transfer deadline.