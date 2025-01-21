Nigeria: Kano Pillars' Fans Urged to Embrace Spirit of Sportsmanship

The Chairman of Kano Pillars Football Club, Ali Muhammad, popularly known as Ali Nayara Mai Samba, has appealed to the teeming fans of the club to uphold the spirit of sportsmanship, urging them to accept match outcomes with grace.

The club chairman made the appeal when he held an interactive session with the members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Kano State Chapter aimed at strengthening relations between the club and the media.

Ali Muhammad used the platform to address the recent clash between SWAN members and Kano Pillars officials during the club's last home game assuring that steps are being taken to prevent such occurrences in the future.

"Each SWAN member will be provided with an entrance tag for easy access to the stadium, and we are committed to ensuring a respectful environment moving forward," he stated.

In a related development, he called on Kano Pillars fans to uphold the spirit of sportsmanship, urging them to accept match outcomes with grace to ensure a positive image for the club.

In a gesture of goodwill, Pillars management honoured some Kano SWAN members for their contributions to sports journalism.

Among the awardees were the Kano SWAN Chairman, Zaharadeen Saleh, and the Assistant Secretary of the association, Muzambil Dalhatu, who was recently appointed to head the Nationwide League (NLO) Northern Media Directorate.