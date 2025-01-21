Nigeria: Govt Rejects Us Sanctions On Military Head

The Sudanese government has condemned and rejected the sanctions imposed on the Chairman of the country's Sovereign Council, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan by the United States.

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Burhan, accusing him of choosing war over negotiations to bring an end to the conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and driven millions from their homes.

The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement that under Burhan's leadership, the army's war tactics have included indiscriminate bombing of civilian infrastructure, attacks on schools, markets and hospitals, and extrajudicial executions.

However, Sudan's foreign ministry said in a statement that the decision lacked the basic foundations of justice and objectivity, and is based on flimsy pretexts unrelated to reality.

It said the sanctions also disregarded the Sudanese people, "who are all behind General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan as a symbol of their sovereignty and armed forces, and a bold leader of the battle of dignity against Janjaweed terrorist gangs."

"The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed its rejection and condemnation of the sanctions imposed by the US Treasury Department on the Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

"It is strange that this suspicious decision comes after the US administration concluded that the Rapid Support Militia is committing genocide in Sudan.

"Therefore, the US administration's decision, days before its mandate expires, to impose sanctions on the commander-in-chief of the armed forces defending the Sudanese people against the genocide plot only expresses confusion and a weak sense of justice.

"The flawed decision to claim neutrality cannot be justified, because it effectively means supporting those who commit genocide," the statement said.

It insisted that the "immoral decision will not deter the Sudanese people in their battle against the terrorist militia, nor will it affect their determination and unity to eradicate this cancer from their land so that Sudan returns stronger than ever."

Speaking with Daily Trust, the media officer at the Embassy of Sudan in Nigeria, Almoiz Mohamed, said the people of Sudan and all the political, social, and cultural institutions in the country supported the military.

He said all Sudanese were against the sanctions on the military chief and added that they have pledged to continue supporting the Sudanese armed forces to bring peace back to the country.

US had earlier in the week, imposed sanctions on Burhan's rival in the two-year-old civil war, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.