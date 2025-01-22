Africa: UN Regrets U.S. Exit From Global Cooperation On Health, Climate Change Agreement

UN agencies responded on Tuesday to President Trump's executive orders ending US membership of the World Health Organization (WHO) and its adherence to the Paris Climate Agreement, highlighting the massive potential negative impact on public health and efforts to curb global warming.

"The WHO regrets the announcement that the United States of America intends to withdraw from the Organization...We hope the United States will reconsider," said WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic, hours after the new President signed an executive order at the White House, bringing US involvement in the UN agency to an end in 12 months.

The US joined WHO in 1948 after a joint resolution was passed by both chambers of Congress. The resolution requires the country to provide one year's notice to leave the organization.

President Trump took steps to withdraw from the WHO in 2020 during his first term - but the move was reversed by the Biden administration.

Responding to journalists' questions in Geneva, Mr. Jasarevic insisted that WHO "plays a crucial role in protecting the health and security of the world's people, including Americans, by addressing the root causes of disease, building stronger health systems, and detecting, preventing and responding to health emergencies, including disease outbreaks, often in dangerous places where others cannot go."

Asked about the impact of the US withdrawal, Mr. Jasarevic pointed out that he saw the executive order "this morning like everyone else" and that further analysis will be needed. He confirmed that the US was WHO's largest single donor, accounting for 18 per cent of the agency's budget in 2023.

Also in Geneva, UN humanitarian affairs office (OCHA) spokesperson Jens Laerke highlighted the UN health agency's importance, saying that "the world lives longer, healthier, perhaps a little bit happier because of WHO".

"WHO is in places where others cannot go," Mr. Laerke said, including Gaza, Yemen, Afghanistan and Sudan. "It is an indispensable part of the international humanitarian system," he insisted.

Climate shock

From the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO), spokesperson Clare Nullis reacted to President Trump's vow to quit the universally adopted 2015 Paris Agreement - marking an immediate return to the policies of his first presidential term, which ended in January 2021.

The need for all countries to respect the accord was "pretty obvious", she said, given that 2024 "was the hottest year on record", at about 1.55°C above the pre-industrial era. "It is the defining challenge of our time," she insisted.

In the wake of the recent devastating and deadly massive wildfires that ripped through Los Angeles, the WMO spokesperson also noted that the US had suffered the bulk of global economic losses from weather, climate and water-related hazards.

"It has sustained 403 weather and climate spokesperson disasters since 1980 where overall damages/costs reached or exceeded $1 billion. The total cost of these 403 events exceeds $2.915 trillion, according to US figures," Ms. Nullis said.

Her comments echoed those of the UN Spokesperson's Office late on Monday which responded to journalists' questions insisting that "the transformation envisaged in the Paris Agreement is already underway", with a renewable "energy revolution" offering opportunities for jobs and prosperity.

"The Secretary-General remains confident that cities, states and businesses within the United States - along with other countries - will continue to demonstrate vision and leadership by working for the low-carbon, resilient economic growth that will create quality jobs and markets for 21st century prosperity.

"It is crucial that the United States remains a leader on environmental issues," the statement continued.