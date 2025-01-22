Africa: WHO Calls for Dialogue Over U.S. Intention to Withdraw Membership

Mr Trump signed the executive order on Monday, directing the United States to withdraw from WHO.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has expressed regret over the United States' decision to withdraw from the organisation following an executive order signed by President Donald Trump.

The global health body has called for constructive dialogue to preserve their decades-long partnership since 1948.

In a statement shared on its X account on Tuesday, WHO highlighted its pivotal role in protecting global health and security, including within the US, through efforts to tackle disease outbreaks, strengthen health systems, and respond to emergencies in challenging environments.

He claimed that the United States was paying far more to the UN body compared to China, and accusing the WHO of being biased.

"World Health ripped us off," he remarked during an address at the White House.

Recurring development

This marks the second time Mr Trump's administration has sought to cut ties with WHO.

During his first term, the US issued a similar notice, citing alleged mismanagement during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That decision was reversed under former President Joe Biden, who reengaged with the WHO and initiated the 2024 U.S. Global Health Security Strategy to tackle global infectious disease threats.

However, Mr Trump's new executive order not only halts US funding and support for the WHO but also directs government agencies to identify alternative partners to undertake activities previously managed by the organisation.

The administration also announced plans to review and rescind Mr Biden's global health strategy "as soon as practicable."

"The organisation's mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic that arose out of Wuhan, China, and other global health crises, its failure to adopt urgently needed reforms, and its inability to demonstrate independence from the inappropriate political influence of WHO member states is the reason for US withdrawal," the executive order states.

WHO response

In its response, the WHO stressed the contributions of the US as a founding member since 1948, citing collaborative achievements such as the eradication of smallpox and near-eradication of polio.

It also highlighted the mutual benefits of the partnership for American institutions.

The WHO said "With the participation of the United States and other Member States, WHO has over the past seven years implemented the largest set of reforms in its history, to transform our accountability, cost-effectiveness, and impact in countries. This work continues."

"We hope the United States will reconsider and we look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue to maintain the partnership between the USA and WHO, for the benefit of the health and well-being of millions of people around the globe," it noted.