Nigeria: Govt Confirms Anthrax Outbreak in Zamfara

The Federal Ministry of Livestock Development has confirmed the outbreak of anthrax in Zamfara State.

The ministry in a statement on Tuesday by its Director of Information and Public, Mr. Ben Bem Goong, said the outbreak was recorded on a farm in north west state.

The statement called for heightened vigilance and proactive measures to mitigate the risks associated with the disease.

"Anthrax, caused by the bacterium Bacillus anthracis, is a zoonotic disease that can affect various warm-blooded animals such as cattle, sheep, goats, horses, and wildlife, as well as humans. It is listed as a notifiable disease by the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) due to its potential to cause high morbidity and mortality.

"In animals and humans, symptoms of Anthrax include: Fever, coughing, vomiting, nausea, diarrhoea, sore throat and swollen lymph nodes, headaches, itching and bleeding from major openings.

"While Anthrax is preventable through coordinated efforts such as risk assessment, surveys, and ring vaccination of susceptible animals in high-risk areas, prompt detection and response are critical to containing its spread," the statement read in part.

The ministry therefore called on states bordering Zamfara, "to take immediate steps to prevent further spread of the disease. We urge the public to remain vigilant, report any unusual illnesses in animals or humans, and adhere to all preventive guidelines issued by relevant authorities."