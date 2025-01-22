Nigeria: JJ Okocha Speaks On Assignment Where He Failed Woefully

21 January 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdulyassar Abdulhamid

Former Super Eagles captain, Jay Jay Okocha, has said he failed woefully as the chairman of the Delta State Football Association (DSFA).

Okocha stated this during a chat with Sports Zone on Lagos Talks FM on Monday.

He described his tenure as a woeful failure, revealing that he resigned before completing his term as the place was not conducive for him.

Okocha was elected to head the DSFA in 2015 and he was succeeded by Kenneth Nwaomucha as the substantive chairman of DSFA in 2020.

He said, "I failed woefully as Delta FA chairman. Didn't complete my tenure, I walked away," the former Super Eagles captain said.

"What I saw there was not what I expected. The place was not conducive for me to work. The people I worked with had different opinions, and the best thing for me to do was to walk away, which I did. I will be the first to raise my hand and say I did not achieve anything as Delta football chairman.

"A lot of things must be in place because I do not think the structure would allow people like us to succeed. That is the honest truth. The level of corruption in all sectors of Nigeria is too much. And if you are always around people who always have motives, it will not work."

 

