Liberia: Authorities Deny Rumors of Arrests Order for Speaker Koffa, Others in Capitol Building Arson Case

Monrovia — Authorities of the Liberia National Police and insiders at the Monrovia City Court have denied circulating rumors regarding the alleged arrest order for embattled House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa and three other lawmakers linked to the Capitol Building arson attack.

Cecelia Clarke, spokesperson for the Monrovia City Court and Police stated that there is no substantiated information to support these claims.

On Tuesday, various social media platforms reported that Speaker Koffa, along with Representatives J. Marvin Cole of Bong County, Dixon Seboe of Montserrado County District 16, and Frank Saah Foko of Montserrado District 9, were facing imminent arrest.

These allegations suggested a connection between the lawmakers and the arson, which has been a focal point of recent political unrest.

The rumors stemmed from claims that an individual, identified as Eric Susay, confessed to participating in the arson and implicated the lawmakers as sponsors of the attack.

However, authorities have stressed that this information remains unverified.

The Capitol Building arson incident, which occurred on December 18, shocked the nation as flames engulfed the Joint Chambers of the Legislature.

The fire, believed to be the result of an orchestrated attack, caused extensive damage, prompting emergency responses and raising alarms about the safety of governmental institutions.

Eyewitnesses reported chaos as fire crews from both the Liberia National Fire Service and LPRC battled the blaze, just a day following protests and political tensions at the Capitol.

In the aftermath, investigations were launched to identify those responsible for the attack.

While three individuals have been arrested with others to be identified, definitive evidence linking the accused lawmakers to the crime remains unconfirmed.

As the political climate remains charged, the denial from authorities aims to quell speculation and reaffirm the need for thorough investigations.

Lawmakers have yet to comment publicly on the allegations, and the implications of this incident could have lasting effects on legislative proceedings.