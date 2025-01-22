Liberia: NSA Agent Jailed for Allegedly Leaking National Security Intelligence to Speaker Koffa

Monrovia — Alex D. Dolewon, a 40-year-old agent of the National Security Agency (NSA), has been remanded at the Monrovia Central Prison for allegedly leaking sensitive national security intelligence and endangering the lives of senior NSA officers.

The intelligence was reportedly shared with Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, according to court records.

On Tuesday, January 21, the Monrovia City Court ordered Dolewon's detention pending prosecution. Court documents reveal that the defendant was arrested on December 12, 2024, informed of his Miranda rights, investigated, and subsequently charged with unlawful disclosure of confidential information, mishandling sensitive intelligence, and recklessly endangering the welfare of others.

Details of the Case

The NSA filed a complaint against Dolewon, alleging that he leaked classified information via WhatsApp to his uncle, Speaker Jonathan Fonati Koffa. The court records show that the defendant instructed Koffa not to share any intelligence with NSA Director Steven Dolo, whom he referred to as a "dirty work man." Dolewon admitted to sharing Dolo's phone number with Koffa but denied sharing photographs as requested.

In his written statement, Dolewon appealed to Director Dolo and other NSA officials for leniency, claiming he had hoped Koffa would mediate on his behalf.

Investigation Findings

The NSA's internal investigation revealed that Dolewon, assigned to the agency's headquarters in Caldwell, Montserrado County, had repeatedly sent confidential information to unauthorized individuals, including Koffa.

The investigation uncovered WhatsApp messages implicating Dolewon in the unauthorized disclosure of intelligence that posed security risks to senior NSA officials.

According to the NSA, Dolewon's actions compromised the safety and operations of NSA officers, including Deputy Director Steven Dolo. A search and seizure warrant was executed on Dolewon's iPhone 15 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S21, revealing further evidence of the leaks.

Defendant's Admission

During preliminary investigations, Dolewon admitted to the allegations in the presence of his legal counsel, Cllr. Yeakula. He confessed to sending messages on December 8, 2024, advising Koffa to avoid Deputy Director Dolo, citing personal grievances over alleged ill-treatment since Dolo assumed office in January 2024.

Dolewon also warned Koffa against trusting other senior NSA officers, suggesting they were unsuitable for sharing intelligence. Investigators deemed his claims speculative and driven by malicious intent to undermine the reputation of Deputy Director Dolo and others.

Criminal Charges

The investigation concluded that Dolewon's actions constituted a violation of the Penal Law of Liberia, specifically unlawful disclosure of confidential information, mishandling of sensitive intelligence, recklessly endangering the welfare of others (Chapter 14, Subchapter B, Section 14.23) and criminal coercion (Chapter 14, Subchapter B, Section 14.27)

A prima facie case was established based on the evidence and Dolewon's voluntary confession.

Appeal for Leniency

Despite his confession, Dolewon appealed to his superiors for forgiveness. However, the investigation emphasized the severity of his actions, describing them as a threat to national security.

When contacted, Speaker Koffa challenged the NSA to show the "leaked" communication between he and the accused.

"They said the guy leaked information to me about the fire on December 12. The fire was Dec 17. He has never given me any information," Speaker Koffa said in response to. FrontPageAfrica inquiry.