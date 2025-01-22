Nigeria: 2025 Hajj - Kaduna Govt Issues January 31 Deadline for Fare Payment

21 January 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mohammed Lere

The Kaduna government directs intending pilgrims to obtain a customised bank teller at local government registration centres

The Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Board has issued a deadline of January 31 for intending pilgrims to settle their Hajj fare payments in full.

The directive was announced in a statement released Monday by the board's Public Relations Officer, Yunusa Abdullahi.

According to Mr Mohammed, intending pilgrims from Kaduna State will pay N8,457,685.59 (eight million, four hundred and fifty-seven thousand, six hundred and eighty-five Naira, fifty-nine kobo) for the 2025 Hajj, as announced by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Monday.

He also revealed that NAHCON has allocated 6,679 Hajj seats to the state for the 2025 pilgrimage.

Kaduna Announces 2025 Hajj Fare

Kaduna State intending Pilgrims for the year 2025 hajj are to pay N8, 457,685.59 (eight million, four hundred and fifty-seven thousand, six hundred and eighty-five Naira fifty-nine kobo) as announced by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON today.

A statement signed by the agency's Public Relations Officer, Yunusa Muhammad Abdullahi, explained that the intending pilgrims are expected to complete payment of the hajj fare by 31 January 2025 in order to remit all deposits to NAHCON on time.

The statement urged all intending pilgrims who had earlier made deposits with the Agency to complete payment and warned that defaulters risk forfeiting their chances to embark on the journey to the Holy Land because NAHCON has also fixed a deadline for remitting the hajj fares.

The registration process is ongoing at the Agency's headquarters and in all 23 Local Government Areas across the state.

"All intending pilgrims are expected to obtain a customised bank teller at their respective local government registration centres before making the payment" said the statement.

The statement assured the intending pilgrims of the Agency's commitment towards providing good services in order to attain an acceptable hajj by all the pilgrims from the state.

The Executive Chairman of the Agency, Malam Salihu Abubakar commended the state government for its support toward ensuring the success of this year's Hajj operation.

The NAHCON has allocated 6,679 Hajj seats to Kaduna State for the 2025 pilgrimage.

Yunusa Muhammad Abdullahi

Public Relations Officer

