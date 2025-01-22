Nigeria: Amnesty International Urges Sokoto Authorities to Protect Hamidiyya Sidi, Lawyer Amid Threats

22 January 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Chiemelie Ezeobi

Amnesty International has called on Nigerian authorities to investigate and address threats against activist Hamdiyya Sidi Shariff and her lawyer, Abba Hikima, as their high-profile court case continues in Sokoto.

MThe state government has charged Hamdiyya with "use of insulting or abusive language" and "inciting disturbance" following her criticism of Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu.

The human rights group has condemned what it describes as an alarming campaign of intimidation against the pair.

According to Amnesty International Nigeria's Director, Isa Sanusi, Hamdiyya and her lawyer have faced physical confrontations, threatening phone calls, and surveillance by individuals believed to be connected to state authorities.

"Instead of suppressing dissent, Sokoto state government should focus on addressing the widespread insecurity affecting its citizens," Sanusi said.

At a recent court hearing, Barrister Hikima requested armed police protection after facing a hostile atmosphere in court. The request was granted, but the threats continued. Amnesty reports that while staying in Sokoto for the trial, the pair were stalked at their hotel and accosted by unidentified individuals.

Hamdiyya's ordeal began last year when she was abducted by armed men on November 13, 2024. She was beaten, thrown from a moving tricycle, and left with severe injuries. Despite this, she continues to face prosecution for voicing her opinions against Governor Aliyu.

Amnesty has labeled the charges against Hamdiyya as a blatant attempt to silence dissent and punish her for exercising her right to free expression.

The organisation has urged Nigerian authorities to ensure the safety of Hamdiyya and her lawyer and to create an environment where critics can speak without fear of violence or persecution.

