Kenya Waives Visa Requirements for Africans, Except Somalia and Libya

22 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Kenyan government has announced the removal of eTA and visa requirements for all African nationals, excluding those from Somalia and Libya, citing security concerns.

The move aims to bolster regional integration and promote tourism growth across the continent.

African visitors will now enjoy a two-month stay, while East African Community (EAC) nationals will retain the privilege of a six-month stay under existing free movement protocols.

To streamline the entry process, Kenya will introduce expedited eTA processing, enabling instant approvals with a maximum turnaround time of 72 hours.

Additionally, the adoption of an Advanced Passenger Information/Passenger Name Record system is expected to enhance security and expedite passenger clearance at airports.

The Cabinet has directed the Ministries of National Treasury, Transport, Interior, and Tourism to devise comprehensive guidelines to improve traveler experiences at Kenyan airports within a week.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.