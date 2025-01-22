Kenya Waives Visa Requirements for Africans, Except Somalia and Libya

Nairobi — The Kenyan government has announced the removal of eTA and visa requirements for all African nationals, excluding those from Somalia and Libya, citing security concerns.

The move aims to bolster regional integration and promote tourism growth across the continent.

African visitors will now enjoy a two-month stay, while East African Community (EAC) nationals will retain the privilege of a six-month stay under existing free movement protocols.

To streamline the entry process, Kenya will introduce expedited eTA processing, enabling instant approvals with a maximum turnaround time of 72 hours.

Additionally, the adoption of an Advanced Passenger Information/Passenger Name Record system is expected to enhance security and expedite passenger clearance at airports.

The Cabinet has directed the Ministries of National Treasury, Transport, Interior, and Tourism to devise comprehensive guidelines to improve traveler experiences at Kenyan airports within a week.