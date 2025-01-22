Kenya Offers All African Countries eTA Exemptions, Except Somalia, Libya

Nairobi — Kenya has granted Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) exeptions to all African countries except Somalia and Libya.

President William Ruto's Cabinet cleared the new protocol on Tuesday excluding Somalia and Libya due to security concerns.

"This initiative aims to promote regional integration and ease travel across the continent," the Cabinet Office stated.

"Most African visitors will be allowed a two-month stay, while East African Community (EAC) nationals will continue to enjoy a six-month stay under EAC free movement protocols," the Cabinet further explained.

The Department of Immigration will introduce a new expedited processing option allowing travelers to receive approval instantly, with processing time capped at 72 hours, depending on operational capacity.

In line with the changes, Cbinet said the introduction of an Advanced Passenger Information/Passenger Name Record system will improve security and passenger screening at Kenyan airports, enhancing overall efficiency and safety.

The Cabinet tasked Cabinet Secretaries for National Treasury, Transport, Interior, and Tourism to review, report, and, within a week, propose guidelines to improve travelers' experience at all Kenyan airports.