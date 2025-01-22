Liberia: Speaker Koffa Denies Receiving Leaked Security Intelligence From NSA Agent Amid His Planned Arrest Rumors

Monrovia — Embattled Speaker of the House of Representatives Cllr. Jonathan Fonati Koffa has rebuffed allegations of receiving information from Alex D. Dolewon, an employee of the National Security Agency (NSA) who was arrested Tuesday and taken into custody for leaking sensitive intelligence.

Dolewon, 40, is facing several charges, including unlawful disclosure of confidential information, mishandling sensitive materials, recklessly endangering others, and criminal coercion.

The investigation, which commenced in December 2024, revealed that Dolewon utilized his WhatsApp account to share sensitive NSA details, including the identities and roles of high-ranking officials.

Notably, he advised Koffa, his uncle, to distrust certain NSA personnel, specifically, Deputy Director Steven Dolo, whom he described as engaged in "dirty work."

Speaker Koffa, however, firmly denied the allegations. In response to a FrontPageAfrica inquiry, he denied claims of ever receiving intelligence from Dolewon, describing the accusations as unfounded. "I know this fellow. He is a runner for my sister in America. He has never given me information from the NSA, and I defy them to show any text between me and him," Koffa said.

Authorities have characterized Dolewon's actions as a serious violation of NSA protocols, which strictly prohibit the unauthorized sharing of classified information.

His disclosures according to the charge sheet, did not only jeopardize the reputations of individual officers but also posed a direct threat to the agency's overall security efforts.

Dolewon reportedly sought mercy from his superiors during a police investigation, admitting to the charges while claiming he had been mistreated by Deputy Director Dolo.

However, investigators found no evidence to support his assertions, further complicating his defense. National security experts have warned that such breach can embolden adversaries and compromise public trust in critical government agencies.

The incident highlights the urgent need for stricter oversight and security measures within the NSA to prevent similar breaches in the future, security experts told FrontPageAfrica.

While the case unfolds in court, it further stresses the significance of safeguarding classified information, security experts added.

Dolewon's actions, according to the NSA, represent a drastic violation of trust, and the outcomes could have lasting implications for the NSA and the integrity of national security operations.

Earlier Tuesday, the Liberia National Police and insiders at the Monrovia City Court denied rumors regarding the alleged arrest order for Speaker Koffa and three other lawmakers linked to the Capitol Building arson attack.

Various social media platforms reported that Speaker Koffa, along with Representatives J. Marvin Cole of Bong County, Dixon Seboe of Montserrado County District 16, and Frank Saah Foko of Montserrado District 9, were facing imminent arrests.

These allegations suggested a connection between the lawmakers and the arson, which has been a focal point of recent political unrest.

The rumors stemmed from claims that an individual, identified as Eric Susay, confessed to participating in the arson and implicated the lawmakers as sponsors of the attack.

However, authorities have stressed that this information remains unverified.

The Capitol Building arson incident, which occurred on December 18, shocked the nation as flames engulfed the Joint Chambers of the Legislature.

The fire, believed to be the result of an orchestrated attack, caused extensive damage, prompting emergency responses and raising alarms about the safety of governmental institutions.

Eyewitnesses reported chaos as fire crews from both the Liberia National Fire Service and LPRC battled the blaze, just a day following protests and political tensions at the Capitol.

In the aftermath, investigations were launched to identify those responsible for the attack. While three individuals have been arrested with others to be identified, definitive evidence linking the accused lawmakers to the crime remains unconfirmed.

Lawmakers have yet to comment publicly on the allegations, and the implications of this incident could have lasting effects on legislative proceedings.