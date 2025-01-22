Nigeria: Govt Alerts Nigerians Over Outbreak of Anthrax in Zamfara

Abuja — THE Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, yesterday, alerted Nigerians over the outbreak of anthrax in Zamfara State.

The Director, Information and Public Relations Department of the ministry, Ben Bem Goong, who disclosed this in a statement, said: "The Federal Ministry of Livestock Development wishes to officially notify the public of a confirmed outbreak of anthrax in a farm in Zamfara State.

"This development calls for heightened vigilance and proactive measures to mitigate the risks associated with the disease.

"Anthrax, caused by the bacterium, bacillus anthracis, is a zoonotic disease that can affect various warm-blooded animals such as cattle, sheep, goats, horses, and wildlife, as well as humans.

"It is listed as a notifiable disease by the World Organisation for Animal Health, WOAH, due to its potential to cause high morbidity and mortality.

"In animals and humans, symptoms of anthrax include fever, coughing, vomiting, nausea, diarrhoea, sore throat and swollen lymph nodes, headaches, itching and bleeding from major openings."

The statement also advised livestock farmers to put in place preventive measures, saying: "While anthrax is preventable through coordinated efforts such as risk assessment, surveys and ring vaccination of susceptible animals in high-risk areas, prompt detection and response are critical to containing its spread.

"In light of the outbreak, the ministry calls on stakeholders, especially states bordering Zamfara, to take immediate steps to prevent further spread of the disease.

"We urge the public to remain vigilant, report any unusual illnesses in animals or humans, and adhere to all preventive guidelines issued by relevant authorities."