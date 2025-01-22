Nigeria: I'll Show Evidence I'm a Woman - Bobrisky Reacts to Trump's Two Genders Order

22 January 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, widely known as Bobrisky, has reacted to United States President Donald Trump's recent order recognizing only two genders--male and female.

The policy, part of a series of executive orders signed by Trump on his first day back in office, seeks to establish the recognition of only two genders across all U.S. government policies.

The president confirmed this decision during his inaugural address, stating: "As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female."

In response to the announcement, Bobrisky dismissed concerns about the policy, expressing confidence in her identity as a woman.

Bobrisky wrote on Instagram: "I don't have business with Trump. Trump said we have only two genders, right? And I said I am now a woman that has undergo everything. If they ask for evidence, I will show them, simple."

