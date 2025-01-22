Liberia: Majority Bloc Lawmakers Angry Over Judge Smith's Summons for Rep. Richard Koon - Calls for Impeachment Surface

Monrovia — On Tuesday the House of Representatives was engulfed in claims and counterclaims as members of the Majority Bloc expressed outrage over Civil Law Court Judge George Smith's summons for their Speaker, Representative Richard Nagbe Koon. This led to some lawmakers calling for the impeachment of Judge Smith, accusing him of overstepping his judicial authority.

Judge Smith's summons stems from allegations of impersonation filed against Rep. Koon. The lawsuit, initiated by supporters of embattled Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, challenges Koon's legitimacy as Speaker of the House. According to the complaint, Koon's ascension to the role violates constitutional and procedural rules, making his actions as Speaker null and void.

The Complaint Against Koon

The petitioners, who identify as members of the 55th Legislature aligned with Koffa, accuse Koon of unlawfully presenting himself as Speaker. They argue that this act undermines the integrity of the legislature and violates Article 49 of the Constitution, which governs the election and removal of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

"We are bona fide members of the Honorable House of Representatives of the 55th Legislature of the Republic of Liberia, duly elected under Article 30(a) of the 1986 Constitution," the petitioners stated in their filing. They allege that Koffa's removal was unconstitutional and that the procedural rules of the House were disregarded.

The Minority Bloc supporting Koffa insists that his removal violated both the Constitution and the Standing Rules of the House, which outline procedures for leadership changes. They have called for the court to nullify Koon's actions and restore Koffa to the position of Speaker.

Majority Bloc Defends Koon

The Majority Bloc, however, maintains that Koffa's removal was legitimate and that Koon's leadership is valid. They argue that the court's intervention in the legislative process infringes on the independence of the legislature and undermines its authority.

Judge Smith's decision to summon Koon has intensified the standoff, with Majority Bloc lawmakers condemning the move as judicial overreach. "This is gross disrespect to the legislature and its internal processes," one lawmaker remarked, adding that the judiciary has no jurisdiction over the legislative body's internal matters.

Calls for Impeachment of Judge Smith

The controversy has prompted some Majority Bloc members to call for Judge Smith's impeachment. They accuse him of undermining the principle of separation of powers and ignoring a recent Supreme Court ruling related to similar disputes within the House.

"Judge Smith's actions are a clear overstep and an attempt to interfere in legislative matters," said another legislator. "We will not allow the judiciary to dictate how the legislature conducts its affairs."

The Majority Bloc has called on the House's plenary to reject what they see as unwarranted judicial interference and to reaffirm Koon's legitimacy as Speaker.

Rep. Jeremiah Sokan warned the Judge could be impeached if he continues to "meddle in political activities."

Deepening Divisions

The power struggle over the Speaker's position has further divided the House of Representatives, with no resolution in sight. While the Majority Bloc insists on Koon's legitimacy, the Minority Bloc, now rule of law Caucus, remains steadfast in challenging his authority through the courts.

The unfolding legal and political battle highlights the growing tensions between Liberia's legislative and judicial branches, raising questions about the balance of power and the stability of the House of Representatives.