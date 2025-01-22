Monrovia — In a bold declaration, Senator Thomas Yaya Nimely has expressed confidence that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai will resign from his position to face prosecution for war crimes. This comes in the wake of Liberia's intention to establish a war and economic crime court.

The Grand Gedeh County Senator, who's a former rebel leader of the Movement for Democracy in Liberia (MODEL), underscored President Boakai's alleged involvement in organizing the Lofa Defense Force (LDF), a rebel group that fought during the Liberian Civil War. The senator asserted that Boakai, like other former warlords, would ultimately face trial.

"I am on the list to be convicted and he's on the list to be convicted... But I told them there are 106,000 people; I hope people do that list and prosecute everybody," Nimely stated in an interview with legislative reporters on January 21.

He emphasized that he expects the President to step down when the court is operational.

Senator Nimely also criticized President Boakai for his lack of communication with the late Nimba County Senator Prince Johnson, who passed away on November 28 after collapsing at his residence.

Nimely noted that he believes President Boakai failed to honor promises made to Johnson, particularly regarding protection from war crimes prosecution.

During Johnson's memorial service, Senator Nimely's tribute sparked controversy as he publicly accused President Boakai of betraying Johnson. Reactions to Nimely's speech were mixed, with some praising his bravery while others deemed it inappropriate.

In his remarks, Nimely reflected on the longstanding nature of Liberia's leadership dynamics and questioned the morality of political relationships in the country.

"As old as Senator Johnson was during the time of the elections, he campaigned vigorously for the election of President Boakai," he reiterated, lamenting Boakai's alleged refusal to meet with Johnson following the election.

The senator's proclamation raises questions about the future political landscape in Liberia and the potential implications for former leaders facing allegations related to their roles during the civil war.