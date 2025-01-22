Liberia: Rep. Johnson Accuses Logging Company of Negligence in Grand Gedeh

22 January 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Gibson Gee

Capitol Hill — Grand Gedeh County District 2 Representative Marie Johnson has raised serious allegations against Horizon Logging Company, accusing the entity of abandoning cut logs and neglecting its corporate social responsibilities. These actions, she argues, have not only disrupted the local economy but have also exacerbated poverty in her district.

In a formal complaint to the House of Representatives on Tuesday, Representative Johnson spotlighted the abandonment of logs in Konobo District and its surrounding areas, describing the situation as a violation of the company's concession agreement and a setback for government revenue generation.

"I write to bring to your attention the ongoing abandonment of logs in the forest and the failure of Horizon Logging Company to fulfill its corporate social responsibilities under the terms of its concession agreement," Johnson stated in her letter. She emphasized that the uncollected logs have become a symbol of negligence, further marginalizing already struggling communities in Grand Gedeh County.

Adding to the concerns, Johnson revealed that Horizon Logging Company had recently removed its equipment from its camp without notifying the affected communities. This unexpected move has caused uncertainty and confusion among residents regarding the company's future operations and the potential environmental and economic implications.

"Despite multiple communications from my office and the House of Representatives requesting explanations for the abandonment of logs, we have not received any response from the company," Johnson lamented. She also criticized Horizon Logging Company for relocating its offices from Zwedru and Monrovia without informing the Legislature or local communities, further deepening the mistrust.

Representative Johnson called on the House of Representatives to intervene decisively by summoning the Managing Director of the Liberia Forestry Development Authority (FDA) and representatives of Horizon Logging Company to provide clarity on the abandoned logs and alleged breaches of the concession agreement. She underscored the urgency of addressing the issue to protect the livelihoods of Grand Gedeh residents and uphold accountability within the logging industry.

In response, the House instructed its Statutory Committee on Forestry to investigate the allegations. The committee has been tasked with probing the claims of abandoned logs, assessing the company's adherence to its corporate responsibilities, and evaluating the FDA's oversight role in the matter.

The findings of this investigation are anticipated to bring clarity to the situation and guide any necessary actions to hold Horizon Logging Company accountable. The outcome could also serve as a critical benchmark for ensuring greater compliance and responsibility in Liberia's forestry sector, safeguarding the interests of affected communities and the nation at large.

