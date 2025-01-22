West Africa: Liberia Expected to Host Mano River Union Youth Parliament Conference

Monrovia — Liberia is expected to host the Mano River Union Youth Parliament Conference later this year following consultations with the group's leadership.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, in Monrovia, the Regional Speaker of the Mano River Union Youth Parliament, Hon. Herbert B. Bangura, noted that in recognition of Liberia's extraordinary gains in peacebuilding and its continued commitment to democratic governance, the body has decided to hold its 4th Regional Parliamentary Session in Liberia.

"This decision reflects the regional parliament's confidence in Liberia's leadership and its inspiring progress in fostering unity, peace, and stability," Bangura said.

The Mano River Union Youth Parliament expressed its full support for Liberia's bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2026-2027 term. It also extended gratitude to the Government of Sierra Leone, which currently occupies the seat, for its leadership.

According to Bangura, Liberia's rich history of peacebuilding and its leadership within the region make it a strong and deserving candidate for this global role. "We acknowledge with profound gratitude the selection of the Speaker of Liberia's Chapter to the steering committee of Liberia's bid by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," he added.

He disclosed that the parliament is committed to working with Liberia and its partners to advance this bid and further solidify Liberia's reputation as a beacon of peace and collaboration.

Looking ahead, the Mano River Union Youth Parliament reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening partnerships, promoting youth inclusion, and advancing peacebuilding across the sub-region and beyond.

The regional leadership also highlighted the achievements of young people in shaping their collective future, particularly in Liberia. Bangura lauded the government and youth of Liberia, under the leadership of President Joseph N. Boakai, Sr., for the historic appointment of the Speaker of the Liberia Chapter of the Mano River Union Youth Parliament to the President's National Youth Advisory Council.

He emphasized that this appointment represents a bold step by the government in recognizing the invaluable contributions of young leaders to national development and decision-making. "This will further amplify youth voices at the highest levels of governance," Bangura noted, adding that Liberia is setting a remarkable precedent for the Mano River Union region and beyond.

Bangura also expressed gratitude to the Ministries of Youth & Sports and Foreign Affairs for their continuous commitment to youth inclusion in their endeavors. He commended the collaboration between Liberian youths and the government in finalizing the National Youth Policy (2025-2029), describing it as a strategic pathway to youth development.

The regional leadership acknowledged the Government of Liberia's ongoing budgetary support to the Liberia Chapter of the MRU-YP. This funding, Bangura said, has empowered the chapter to implement critical youth-led peacebuilding initiatives, which have enhanced dialogue, stability, and reconciliation across communities in Liberia.

Additionally, the parliament celebrated the inclusion of the Liberia Chapter of the MRU-YP as a key partner in the Liberia Digital Transformation Project. This milestone initiative, which trained over 11,000 youth across Liberia, has equipped young people with essential digital skills to thrive in today's technology-driven world. These efforts, Bangura emphasized, strengthen the capacities of Liberia's youth while positioning the country as a leader in digital innovation within the Mano River Union sub-region.

The Liberian Chapter of the MRU-YP was also commended for its active participation in the Conflict Prevention Leadership Program (CPLP), facilitated by the Swedish government through the Folke Bernadotte Academy (FBA). Under this program, the chapter engaged stakeholders in Nimba, Lofa, Bomi, Grand Bassa, and Margibi counties, fostering collaboration and promoting sustainable peacebuilding efforts.

Through the deployment of Conflict Transformation Leadership Program Alumni, the chapter successfully conducted peacebuilding dialogues in Foya (Lofa County), Ganta (Nimba County), Buchanan (Grand Bassa County), Kakata (Margibi County), and Foley Town (Bomi County). These initiatives underscore the commitment of Liberia's youth to creating resilient and sustainable communities.