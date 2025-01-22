Nigeria Prosecutes 100 Terror Financiers in 2 Years - Tinubu

Abuja — President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, announced that Nigeria has successfully prosecuted over 100 terrorist financiers in the past two years as part of its ongoing fight against financial crimes and terrorism financing.

This effort aims to disrupt the financial networks supporting terrorist groups such as Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWAP, ultimately safeguarding communities and fostering a secure environment for development.

The announcement was made by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr. George Akume, who represented Tinubu at the National Anti-Money Laundering, Combating Terrorism Financing and Counter Proliferation Financing Compliance Summit held in Abuja.

He said: "By taking away the funds, resources and material support behind Boko Haram and ISWAP, we are denying them the ability to inflict terror on our communities and citizens.

"We have made progress to tackle the threats of terrorism and other violent crimes through the gallant action of our frontline troops and our security agencies.

"Through the efforts of the office of the national security adviser and the attorney-general of the federation, we have prosecuted and convicted over 100 terrorist financiers in the last two years.

"It is an approach that we are utilising as a fundamental component of our national strategies to combat serious criminal offences."

Hafsat Bakari, Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU, who also spoke at the summit, highlighted the importance of collaboration among various stakeholders, including political leaders, financial institutions, law enforcement agencies, and international partners.

"The fight against financial crimes is not one that any single entity can win alone. It requires the collective strength and commitment of our political leaders, regulators, financial institutions, law enforcement and security agencies, and international partners," Bakari stressed.