Liberia: Govt. Team Inspects Bea Mountain's Mines

Grand Cape Mount — A technical team comprising geologists and mining engineers from the Ministry of Mines and Energy has begun a compliance inspection of the underground mine facilities of Bea Mountain Mining Company in Grand Cape Mount County, Western Liberia.

Bea Mountain is a Class 'A' mining company operating under a Mineral Development Agreement (MDA), and is the largest industrial gold mining company in Liberia.

The inspection considers the conditions of mines, ensuring that key components of operating processes and procedures are coherent with provisions of the Minerals and Mining Law and regulations.

According to a release from the ministry, the technical assessment team is inspecting all Bea Mountain underground mines, including Kinjor, Larjor, Marvoe, DdaBlama, and Weajue.

The geophysical, geotechnical, and geological conditions of the various galleries of those mines are being inspected to determine the level of health and safety measures and, at the same time, ensure that the company is carrying out its mining operations according to plans submitted to the ministry.

The inspection team arrived in Kinjor over the weekend, headed by Mining Engineer, Adolphus Gleekai, who is Deputy Inspector-General for Mines. Compliance monitoring, the Ministry says, is done routinely at all mining companies in order to ensure proper regulation of the sector, boost investors' confidence, and enhance revenue generation to support the government's national development programs. Press Release