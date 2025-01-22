Liberia: Chief Justice Breaks Grounds for Modern Court Complex

Maryland, Liberia, January 22, 2025 - The Chief Justice of Liberia, her Honor, Sie-A-Nyene G. Youh, breaks ground here for a new fourth judicial circuit court complex in Philadelphia Township, Harper City, Maryland County.

The project is estimated at US$3.2 Million and is expected to be ready in about eighteen months.

Chief Justice Youh says the occasion marks another momentous day for the judiciary branch of government.

She notes that breaking grounds for another judiciary complex in the country is a great effort in improving the sector.

She recalls that in her address at the opening of the October AD. Term of Court in 2024, it was disclosed that the Government of Liberia has committed to construction of Judicial complexes in seven remaining circuits, including the 4th Judiciary Circuit in Maryland County, so the Judiciary is pleased that funds have already been allotted for construction work to begin.

She describes the construction project as a dream come true, stressing that the Supreme Court is responsible for administering the practice of law in Liberia and the custodian of laws of the land, providing interpretation, so with the construction of courts across the country, it will continue to champion cause for a transformed Judiciary.

She discloses that, as captured in a strategic plan, beginning with the construction of judicial complexes in all remaining circuits and at least twenty (20) magisterial courts in the next five (5) years will further strengthen the justice system infrastructure.

The Chief Justice thanks President Joseph Nyuma Boakia and members of the 55th Legislature for the level of coordination and collaboration in governance through appropriate budgetary support to the Judiciary.

She also lauds the Maryland County Legislative Caucus, County Superintendent, and the people of Maryland for providing land to commence the project.

"I also thank our colleague, Madam Justice Jamesetta Howard Wolokolie, and the Justice with Supervisory Oversight for the Fourth Judiciary Circuit, who will be pursuing the construction process to its conclusion".

Youh further applauds Resident Circuit Judge, His Honor, Nelson T. Tokpa, and the Assigned Judge, His Honor, Nelson B. Chineh, Judge of specialized court, magistrates, public defenders, and the entire staff of the Fourth Judiciary Circuit for successfully hosting the groundbreaking program.

The project is to be implemented by Bittar Construction Company, a Lebanese firm based in Monrovia.

"I believe when this project is completed, it will serve the people of Maryland and Liberia because it will contain all the necessary offices, residential house, a library for judiciary research, debt court, among others," the Chief Justice adds.

In response, Maryland Superintendent Henry B. Cole lauds the Chief Justice and President Boakia for extending such a great opportunity to the people of Maryland, noting that the complex fulfills the third pillow of the ARREST agenda for inclusion.

He says the public has been accusing the court of being influenced by the county leadership because they are in the same administration building, but terms the perception as false and misleading, stressing that the court is fully independent and has its own jurisdiction with the county leadership having no influence on its decisions.

The Independent Commission on Human Rights, Maryland County monitor, Mr. Boniface Nyemah, lauds the Chief Justice and her delegation for gracing the groundbreaking ceremony.

The occasion brought together Chief Justice Youh, Associate Justice Jamesetta H. Wolokolie, Associate Justice Ceaineh D. Clinton Johnson, magistrates, head of the Maryland Bar Association, county officials, women, youths, among others. Editing by Jonathan Browne